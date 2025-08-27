The Golden State Warriors might have expressed trade interest in Trey Murphy III this summer, but the chances of a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans will likely be dictated by another player -- Zion Williamson.

The former No. 1 overall pick is still the key to unlocking which direction the Pelicans ultimately want to go -- whether they're determined to get back to the playoffs, or whether they understand the need for a rebuild.

Zion Williamson could dictate a Trey Murphy III trade to the Warriors

New Orleans may have already headed towards a rebuild had Williamson held value in the trade market, yet right now no team is giving up value for someone who's played more than 30 games just twice in six seasons. That could change quickly if Williamson bursts out of the blocks next season, though that might just as easily convince the Pelicans to keep the explosive forward.

Staff at ESPN recently voted and declared that Williamson would be the next superstar to request a trade from their current team, but that doesn't help New Orleans if fitness and injury concerns continue to persist.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this is Williamson's contract. He's got $42.2 and $44.9 million remaining on his deal over the next two years, yet they're both non-guaranteed and are tied to specific measures in relation to games played and his weight at various points of the season.

For a team who has never paid the luxury tax, Williamson's contract is going to mean a lot for what happens elsewhere on the New Orleans roster. If it becomes obvious that the 25-year-old's contract will become guaranteed, then their hopes of shedding salary while acquiring real value may lay in Murphy who is about to start a four-year, $112 million extension.

There's also the complicated element of the Pelicans having relinquished their 2026 first-round pick, eliminating their ability to tank next season and reducing their desire to make a trade that would reduce their competitiveness.

So, what exactly do the Warriors need from Williamson in order for the Pelicans to consider the possibility of trading Murphy? Ideally a situation where Williamson hits his contract triggers, yet doesn't play well enough to catapult New Orleans up the standings or his own value to a point where a rival team is willing to surrender serious assets to acquire him.

That might leave the Pelicans stuck in a big enough hole to consider something drastic, which is just what trading Murphy to the Warriors would be given his stature as a rising star of the league at just 25-years-old.