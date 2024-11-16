Surprise Warriors duo could be featured in fresh 2025 All-Star Game format
Chase Center will host NBA All-Star Weekend for the very first time in February next year, with the Golden State Warriors having last held the event at Oakland/Oracle Arena in 2000.
That will bring an extra motivation for Warrior players to be featured at All-Star weekend, either in the host of various events (three-point contest, dunk contest etc.) or ideally in the All-Star Game itself.
A remodelled All-Star Game could bring another incentive for Golden State Warriors players
But if playing in front of home fans wasn't motivating enough to try and be featured at All-Star weekend, the reported change in format could also bring an added incentive to some Warrior players.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday, the NBA is in discussions to bring a new system for the All-Star Game that would feature three teams of eight players, and a fourth team that comes from the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge
Golden State superstar Stephen Curry has been a prominent contributor to discussions that would see a tournament-style format where two teams face each other, with the winner from each squaring off in the final.
"There have been discussions for a fresh and creative path forward for the All-Star Game, and this quick-burst, four-team tourney among the game's greatest players gained momentum among all parties," Charania wrote.
So how could this impact the Warriors? Perhaps there's an incentive for winning the tournament that makes the game far more competitive, and therefore makes the Rising Stars Challenge more compelling too.
While Curry is expected to make get his 11th All-Star selection in front of his home fans, Golden State could be hard pressed to have another representative despite their strong start to the season. Veteran forward Draymond Green is certainly making an early case, while Buddy Hield has also generated early All-Star conversation following his hot shooting to open the season.
However, the Warriors best opportunity to have other faces in the All-Star Game may come through a surprise young duo. As second-year players Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis are still eligible for the Rising Stars Challenge, and could subsequently make the new All-Star Game format even if they're not actually 'All-Stars'.
Podziemski was part of the Rising Stars Challenge in his rookie year, while Jackson-Davis was an omission. Since then the 24-year-old has become a starter for the Warriors, with his and Podziemski's candidacy perhaps improved by the relatively weak 2024 Draft class.
NBA All-Star Weekend will commence at Chase Center on February 14, concluding with the All-Star Game/Tournament on February 16.