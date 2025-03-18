Moses Moody is coming alive this year. Especially over the latter half of the season, the fourth-year wing seems to have found his spot as a winning rotational NBA player for the Golden State Warriors.

Moody’s numbers this season have taken a significant jump from last year, but there is one statistic that surpasses every single other player in NBA history. Right now, Moody has the highest single-season winning percentage as a starter in NBA history (minimum 15 games started) with the Warriors having so far won an incredible 94.7% of games the 22-year-old has started in this season.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors simply cannot bench Moses Moody

This statistic may come as a shock, but the pure fact is that Golden State wins when Moody starts. They hold an 18-1 record in fact, which is why coach Steve Kerr has had to keep Moody in the starting lineup of late.

At the beginning of the season, it looked like Moody was in for another year of coming in and out of the lineup. Since his rookie year, Kerr has been unable to find a consistent rotation role for Moody who would often play pretty well for three or four weeks before suddenly finding himself riding the bench. This often came without much explanation, leading to immense frustration among Warrior fans.

Now, for the moment at least, it seems like Moody isn’t going anywhere. Besides Golden State's incredible record when he starts, another reason Moody needs to be on the floor is that his individual numbers are just getting better and better. Moody is putting up career highs this season in points, assists and three-point percentage, which have all started to rise exponentially in recent weeks.

The former 14th overall pick is almost a completely different player over the past 23 games than he was prior. As Kerr has increased his role, Moody has started to make the most of his extra playing time. He's gone from averaging 17.4 minutes per game to 27.6 minutes, with his scoring subsequently jumping from 8.2 points to 12.8 points, and his rebounds from 1.9 to 3.3.

As his scoring and playing time increased, so too did his efficiency. Moody's true shooting percentage went from 57.2% to 62.6%, and he started taking care of the ball more in going from a 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio up to 2.8.

Moody might not be the player that comes to mind when you think of the greatest single season winning percentages as a starter in NBA history, but his brilliance and improvement this season can no longer be denied. Expect to see a lot more of him this season and beyond, with the hope that the Warriors can simply continue their winning ways with Moody in the starting lineup.