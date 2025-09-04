The disrespect to Jonathan Kuminga has reached new heights with positional ranking

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to negotiate some sort of resolution to their stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, they have been stuck in a strange predicament: a simultaneous attempt to downplay his value in negotiations and exaggerate it on the trade market.

Yet, despite the disrespect the Warriors may have shown throughout this process to Kuminga, they have at least always acknowledged that he is a young, impactful scorer with a relatively high potential to be reached, and Zach Harper of The Athletic, in his recent ranking of the top 40 forwards in the NBA, refuses to do even that.

Although Kuminga has had his struggles with his fit in Golden State, even being cut out of the rotation entirely towards the end of last season, even his strongest detractors must admit that the flashes in his game make him, at the very least, a highly intriguing young player.

The Athletic's ranking is just the latest in a long line of unwarranted disrespect for Kuminga

Harper, who does positional rankings every offseason, is often relied upon as a traditionally level-headed and fair judge of NBA talent. In this regard, his rankings, which are separated into tiers, start off predictably.

In a class of his own is superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, closely followed by the trio of Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Zion Williamson.

Yet, as the reader reaches the fourth tier and names such as Miles Bridges and Jerami Grant come to pass, questions might arise. As the reader reaches the final tier, which contains names such as Jake LaRavia and Kenrich Williams, alarm bells might start to sound. In Harper's list of the top 40 forwards in the NBA, Kuminga is not even mentioned once.

While Kuminga's contract situation has complicated his value on the market, his potential as a microwave scorer is almost undeniable. Last season, through 47 games, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Moreover, Kuminga's scoring ballooned when he was given bigger minutes. In the six games in which he played 30 or more minutes, the dynamic young forward averaged 26.5 points, showcasing his potential as a score around the rim.

While issues with his outside shot and his willingness to rebound and make defensive plays have made his relationship and role with the Warriors tenuous, the fact that he is among the most athletic young players in the league should not be forgotten.

On any team where he was granted significant runway, it would not be surprising if Kuminga averaged 20 or more points over the course of an entire season.

Therefore, while Kuminga certainly should not be considered among the elite forwards in the league on the shoulders of his potential alone, it is absurd to suggest that his scoring ability does not place him among the top 40.