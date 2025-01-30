The problem with Warriors acquiring Nikola Vucevic was on full display in latest loss

The Golden State Warriors have a week to decide what they want to do before the trade deadline. Will they reach a level of desperation that results in Jimmy Butler? Or will they take a lesser risk and trade for Zach LaVine to give them a second scorer alongside Steph Curry?

The answers to those questions will become more apparent as the days pass. One thing is for sure: the Warriors won't trade Curry. Golden State wants to strengthen its roster around Curry to propel the team to a deep playoff run. However, the Warriors' options aren't convincing.

Maybe a trade for Butler or LaVine won't materialize in San Francisco, but instead, one for a stretch center. The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II acquiring a stretch center is "still on their radar" (subscription required), although it's not a priority. Golden State has discussed a trade for Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, who reportedly sees the Warriors "as a desirable destination."

On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote that Golden State has "been at the front of the line" for teams interested in Vucevic. The Bulls reportedly want a first-round pick. Is Vucevic worth the Warriors pivoting to if they do not pursue a Butler or LaVine trade? There is also the scenario where Golden State can acquire Butler and/or LaVine and Vucevic.

Warriors could regret trading for Nikola Vucevic before Feb. 6 deadline

Vucevic, who turned 34 in October, is averaging 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Bulls, shooting 39.8% from three. His offensive production would be welcomed alongside Curry's, but he wouldn't propel the Warriors into the contender conversation.

Perhaps there's been too much emphasis on Vucevic's shooting and not enough attention on his defense. His perimeter defense was nonexistent in Chicago's 122-100 loss to Boston on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis shot 8-of-14 from deep for 34 points in his best game of the season. Meanwhile, Vucevic finished with only six points.

Vucevic isn't the defender he once was, and the Warriors can't overlook that. Sending the Bulls a first-round pick for the 14-year veteran out of desperation could be a move Golden State ultimately regrets.

While the idea of having his shooting might sound nice, his defense is enough to make Golden State think twice.