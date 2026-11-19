The Golden State Warriors still have one game left on their five-game road trip, but they've already learned one major lesson from their trip south: a Stephen Curry-less Warriors team is always one big run away from letting the game slip out of control. Without their superstar, they lack the offensive firepower to answer back with an extended scoring spree of their own, like they did multiple times during their eight-game winning streak. One that already feels like a distant memory.

Against the Mavericks on Wednesday, despite yet again trailing by double digits after the first quarter, the Warriors were in the game come halftime. Down by 13 to open the second half, Golden State completely fell apart. The Mavericks ripped off an 18-4 run over the first five minutes of the third quarter and turned a surmountable deficit into a 27-point hole this group of players can't be expected to overcome.

The dejection could be read on every Warriors player on the court, as the team dropped to 8-7 on the season after a 116-94 loss to the hands of a Mavericks team that had lost its previous three games by an average of 28 points.

Not only did the Warriors fail to make shots during that early third-quarter meltdown, but they also couldn't stop the Mavericks from doing so. Dallas capitalized on Golden State's sloppiness and missed shots to create easy transition buckets. They easily dissected the Warriors' zone defense to generate open looks from beyond the arc.

A team that shot 33.5% from three coming into the game, the Mavs finished the night 17-for-41 (41.5%) from beyond the arc. The Warriors made just two field goals during that five-minute stretch: a couple of Lendeborg's short-range shots.

Missed shots are hurting the Warriors at both ends

For the fourth time in as many games on this road trip, the Warriors gave up at least 35 first-quarter points and found themselves down double digits after the first 12 minutes. An offensive decline was expected as soon as Curry, the team's leading scorer and focal point, went out. Their defense was supposed to keep them competitive and give them a shot to eke out wins.

Fifteen games into the young season, the Warriors have already been on two losing streaks of at least three games and an eight-game winning streak. Offensive efficiency and transition defense were their reason for success and have been their biggest weaknesses without Steph. Their inability to put the ball in the basket on one end has hurt them on the other.

Winning or losing streak, the Warriors have basically attempted the same number of threes – 41.6 per game during the winning streak and 44 the during skid. They've even taken better care of the ball – from 16.1 turnovers per game during the winning streak to 15.5 on this road trip so far. Their efficiency on those attempts, though, has taken a huge hit.

Golden State went from being the best shooting team in the NBA to one of the worst, as it has converted just 29.5% of its threes over its last four games. As for the turnovers, they're committing fewer of them, but they've done greater harm. Opponents have scored three more points per game off Warriors turnovers during the losing streak – from 17.8 during win streak to 20.8.

"Great defense leads to offense" is a well known basketball adage. For the Warriors without Steph, it's been the stark opposite: awful offense has led to porous defense. Because they're chucking and misfiring on so many 3-pointers, teams are grabbing long rebounds, flying out in transition, and getting easy buckets out of those misses. Over their last four games, the Warriors have given up 21.3 fast-break points per game—the most in the NBA in that stretch and almost twice as many as during their winning streak when they knocked down 42.6% of their threes.

Golden State's defensive rating has ballooned from 105.8 during the win streak to 120.1 during the skid.

"The guys are competing. They were diving on the floor for loose balls. They're playing their butts off out there," Steve Kerr said postgame. "Can't fault the effort at all. We could get better execution wise, but it's the NBA. It's an unforgiving league and we've got to find a way."

Will Richard makes a case for a starting role

As the team is "wiped out with injuries," as Kerr put it, the Warriors are starved for sparks of energy and scoring contributions, especially during those dreaded first 12 minutes. Will Richard, who's playing on a torn UCL in his left thumb, provided both Wednesday in Dallas. He finished with a team-high 20 points on 9-for-13 shooting, harassed his opponents on the perimeter while coming away with four steals, and posted a +8 in his 27 minutes. No matter the circumstances, Richard competed. He created easy offense with his tenacious defense and appeared to be the only Warrior capable of slowing down Cooper Flagg, who finished with 33 points on 15 shots, five rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

Following Kerr's decision to start Charles Bassey to give Yaxel Lendeborg a lob threat and help Draymond Green at the rim, the Warriors have now deployed three different starting lineups in the three games Curry has missed. None has even come close to being productive, as the Warriors' starters have posted a ghastly -24.3 net rating. For a team trying to rediscover itself, the constant change of combinations and lack of familiarity haven't helped.

Slotting Richard into the starting five is an option to provide some of that early defensive energy and juice the Warriors have desperately lacked. As of right now, the Warriors don't have many more options. And things don't get easier. Golden State will travel to Memphis to face a humming Grizzlies team on Thursday. At 11-4, Memphis owns the second-highest offensive rating in the NBA, averages the most points per game, and knocks down its threes at a 39.6% clip – the highest mark in the league.

Georges Niang described the Warriors' current situation as unique. The team is trying to reinvent itself without Steph, but its focus remains on continuing to grow and get better through those tough times. Both Niang and Kerr are confident that the tide will eventually turn. Throughout his 10-season NBA career, the veteran has learned that situations can flip quickly in the NBA. The Warriors going from the euphoria of an eight-game winning streak to a four-game skid in a nine-day span is the latest example.

"You just have to weather the storm," Niang said. "Bad times are going to happen during a year and you're not going to remember this in January, February when you're clicking on all cylinders."