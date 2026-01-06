The Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga situation has gone from baffling to infuriating

Believe it or not, but there will be a time when Golden State Warriors fans no longer have to think or read about Jonathan Kuminga's future with the organization. Fans can only hope that time will come soon, as he will become trade-eligible on Jan. 15, but he hasn't exactly done anything to boost his trade value.

Kuminga last played in a game for the Warriors on Dec. 18. Before that, it had been nearly two weeks since he played. He went from being a starter at the beginning of the season to falling out of the rotation entirely. Who could've ever seen that coming?

His restricted free agency over the summer was enough of a mess, but Golden State eventually won, signing him to a two-year, $48.5 million deal with a $24.3 million team option for next season. It set the Warriors up to trade him before the Feb. 5 deadline, but his trade value has dipped in recent weeks.

The Warriors are still stuck in a Jonathan Kuminga saga

Last Friday, it seemed like Kuminga would actually play against the Thunder with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and De'Anthony Melton out. However, the forward ended up missing the game himself with back soreness. A win against OKC was unlikely from the start, but it would've been interesting, and maybe even beneficial for Golden State, if Kuminga had played.

There is zero incentive for the Warriors to keep him past the deadline, as he is their top trade chip, and they need to find a way to turn him into a valuable rotation player. That player could be Michael Porter Jr., who is having a career season in Brooklyn, but unlike Kuminga, MPJ's value is rising with each passing game. His price tag may be too high.

Sam Amick of The Athletic recently confirmed that the Kings are still interested in Kuminga, as they were among the top two teams in the running for him over the summer. Golden State wasn't swayed by the package that Sacramento offered, though, which could be a hold-up again in trade talks.

Amick also reported that the Mavericks are interested in Kuminga (subscription required), who would go to Dallas in an Anthony Davis trade, but that'd mean the Warriors would have to give up Draymond Green. Steve Kerr said he wants Draymond to finish his career with the organization, but as you know, that doesn't guarantee it will happen.

There should be more chatter about Kuminga in the coming days and weeks. Golden State will have about three weeks to trade him once he becomes eligible. How the front office handles a trade could make-or-break the Warriors, but at least it's a position they're very familiar with when it comes to the 23-year-old.

It will be enough of a relief when the Kuminga chapter is officially closed, but let's hope that it will also involve a happy ending.