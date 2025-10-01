The Jonathan Kuminga standoff is finally over, and while all eyes were locked on that drama, the Golden State Warriors front office was quietly working behind the scenes to reshape the roster.

For weeks, the story of the summer was how Kuminga was holding the Warriors’ offseason hostage. His camp and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. were locked in a stalemate, and as time dragged on, free agent targets and potential sign-and-trade partners signed elsewhere. Golden State became the talk of the league — and not in a flattering way. Did they really let a 22-year-old restricted free agent dictate their summer?

Turns out, Dunleavy had other plans.

The Warriors have slowly but surely saved their summer

Rumors floated for months about veterans showing interest in Golden State. The Al Horford buzz lingered without confirmation. Then this week, the picture finally came into focus. Kuminga signed a new two-year, $48.5 million deal with a team option. That breakthrough gave the Warriors the clarity they needed, and they wasted no time filling out the roster.

First came Horford, on a two-year, $12 million deal. At 39-years-old, he’s near the finish line, but he’s shown there’s plenty left in the tank. A versatile big who defends, spaces the floor, and brings championship-level IQ, Horford fits perfectly next to Draymond Green in the front court. For fans who’ve watched the center spot shuffle year after year, this pairing is a welcome change.

Next up: a reunion with De’Anthony Melton. He thrived as the starting shooting guard alongside Stephen Curry before an ACL tear ended his year and led to him being dealt in the Dennis Schröder trade. Now he’s back, and once healthy, gives Golden State a gritty defender and secondary scorer who can ease Curry’s burden. He may miss the season’s start while rehabbing, but the fit is undeniable.

And finally, the headline-grabber: Seth Curry. Yes, the Curry brothers are officially teammates. Seth, a career 43% shooter from deep, joins on an Exhibit 9 deal for camp with the plan to bring him back once roster flexibility opens up.

So after months of noise, speculation, and doubt, the Warriors end up with Kuminga locked in, Horford’s steadying presence, Melton’s defensive punch, and the Curry brothers together at last.

It wasn’t flashy. It wasn’t loud. But make no mistake — the Warriors quietly saved their summer.

The real test comes once the season tips. If Kuminga takes another step, if Horford’s veteran presence steadies the front court, and if Melton returns healthy, this “quiet” offseason could end up being remembered as a turning point in keeping that championship window ajar.