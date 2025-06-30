This LeBron James trade would turn NBA on its head and propel Warriors to title status

The Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James.

That's not a statement that is new for Warriors fans. The idea of LeBron and Stephen Curry teaming up has been bandied about for years. Despite facing off as enemies in four consecutive NBA Finals, Curry and James have been friends for years and most recently were thunder and lightning for Team USA to bring home a hotly contested gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

As recently as the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the Warriors reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers about a potential trade for LeBron James. The Lakers apparently entertained the idea for a moment until LeBron was asked and shot it down. Despite plenty of bluster, LeBron has never actually taken real steps toward a departure from the Lakers.

This weekend, however, LeBron opted into his player option for next season instead of working out a new multi-year contract with the Lakers as he always does. With that opt-in was a statement from his agent, Rich Paul, explaining that "LeBron wants to compete for a championship" and that the Lakers are "building for the future."

If LeBron is truly open to a trade for the first time since moving to Los Angeles (and that matters because he has a no-trade clause), and if the Lakers are truly building for the future and willing to move their Hall of Fame forward, then the Warriors make a lot of sense as a suitor. They are absolutely in win-now mode in the twilight years of Stephen Curry's career, LeBron has positive relationships with Curry, Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr, and a trade to the Bay Area would keep him close to his life in LA.

The Warriors have a path to matching LeBron's salary, although it involves moving on from Jimmy Butler. That would be a tough pill to swallow after they just traded for him and made such a commitment, but at the same time he wilted a bit in the playoffs and is a step behind even a 40-year-old LeBron James.

The Lakers likely don't want Butler, however; they are working toward maximum flexibility next offseason, and that means either expiring money or movable contracts. That means Butler needs another destination to arrive in.

What about the team that was hotly pursuing him at last year's Trade Deadline before the Warriors stepped in and won the bid? The Phoenix Suns just pulled off a monumental Kevin Durant trade -- but that deal is not yet finalized. It could be expanded into a 4-team blockbuster to bring everyone a player they most want.

Here is the trade, as first proposed by Yossi Gozalen of the Third Apron:

Rockets Receive: Kevin Durant

Suns Receive: No. 10 pick (Khaman Maluach), Jimmy Butler, 5 second-round picks

Lakers Receive: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, 2026 first-round pick (Top-6 protected)

Warriors Receive: LeBron James

Should the Warriors make this trade?

Let's assume for the moment that all parties involved are open to making this trade; something tiny will need to go to the Rockets from either the Lakers or Warriors to satisfy trade rules, but otherwise they are getting the same deal. The Suns get a star-level player that they coveted at the Trade Deadline to continue to compete in the present, as owner Matt Ishbi wishes to do.

The Lakers get a young, athletic player in Jalen Green to give them future upside, and a veteran wing in Dillon Brooks to replace Dorian Finney-Smith. They also gain salary flexibility moving forward and a first-round pick to add next year.

The Warriors give up a Top-6 protected first in 2026 and Jimmy Butler to land the GOAT. Sometimes an enemy, sometimes a friend, but always someone the Warriors and their fan base has (mostly) respected over the years. If LeBron is going to pick any destination other than Los Angeles, the Warriors make a lot of sense.

Do the Warriors make this trade? LeBron was an All-NBA player last season at age 40, and he earned it. He has to pick and choose his spots more often now, but he can still rev it up to a high level. His basketball IQ continues to be excellent and he should be a seamless fit given his experience with Kerr and Curry.

The Warriors would be even better next season than they would with Butler, and given that LeBron is a better shooter it opens up more lineup possibilities -- and perhaps even a return for Jonathan Kuminga.

Curry, LeBron and Draymond is a title contender, even in 2025, and especially with some of the depth pieces around them. This would be a last dance for the ages for LeBron and Curry, and it's not insane for any of the teams involved.

This is obviously unlikely, but it's possible and enticing. If LeBron James changes teams, this is the kind of trade that could make it happen.