Thunder face instant regret over Warriors trade chance after Yaxel Lendeborg breakout

The Golden State Warriors couldn't be more excited after Yaxel Lendeborg's first three summer league games, but the same can't be said for the Oklahoma City Thunder who face instant regret after missing a big trade opportunity at last month's draft.

Lendeborg's Michigan teammate Aday Mara has conversely made an underwhelming start, leaving Thunder fans already questioning the team's decision not to trade up for Lendeborg or another prospect higher in the lottery.

Thunder face early regret over missed trade opportunity

There was speculation in the weeks leading up to the draft over the propsect of the Thunder packaging their 12th and 17th picks for a higher selection, but there was ultimately no movement of picks in the lottery when the night actually rolled around.

That didn't mean Oklahoma City didn't have their opportunity. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Golden State were taking calls on the 11th pick when they were on the clock, before eventually taking Lendeborg despite some apparent disagreement in the war room.

The Thunder were left to take Mara, someone they had been linked to especially after losing to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. While there was only a pick between he and Lendeborg last month, the gap between the pair has widened far more significantly after only three summer league games.

Lendeborg has been one of the biggest standouts to date, averaging 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in less than 25 minutes while shooting an insane 60% from the floor and 69.2% from 3-point range. Mara, in contrast, has posted 7.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 blocks while shooting only 40% from the floor as a 7'3" big.

Warriors could get double win from Yaxel Lendeborg pick

Lendeborg’s impressive summer league form is not only a major boon to the Warriors, but its serving as a double win given they prevented perhaps the lead conference contender from getting even better entering next season.

The Thunder took Mara as a fourth big behind the tandem of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, along with 2025 first-round pick Thomas Sorber. Even if the 21-year-old can turn around his cold summer league start, it’s hard to envisage him playing significant minutes during his rookie year.

Lendeborg, meanwhile, could have slot into a big role, and particularly if injury issues persist around star forward Jalen Williams. It’s only early but this has begun as a major win for the Warriors, and also for 28 other teams in the league who don’t want to see the asset-rich Thunder get even more so.