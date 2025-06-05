Thunder guard comes to realization Jonathan Kuminga hasn't grasped with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and 27 other NBA teams will be relegated to on-lookers as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers prepare to meet in the NBA Finals starting at Paycom Center on Thursday.

With a plethora of talent, depth and the MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder will enter as heavy favorites after a dominant season to date. But that dominance doesn't just stem from Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star forward Jalen Williams, but from the ability of all their young players to sacrifice and fit into a role that's for the betterment of the team.

Cason Wallace has made a realization Jonathan Kuminga hasn't

Speaking to Anthony Slater of The Athletic prior to the Finals, young Thunder guard Cason Wallace gave a mature response when asked about the downsize in role from his college days.

“Being a guard and the guy your whole life and then coming in and having to be a role player, you have to change your mindset," Wallace said. “Everybody can’t be the man. Whatever it takes to win is the mindset we all have. That winning mindset gets you paid.”

This is a quote that comes from a 21-year-old who was drafted 10th overall just under two years ago. It's a stark contrast to what the the Warriors have had with Jonathan Kuminga, with Steve Kerr's pleas for the young forward to take on more of the role player elements (defense, rebounding etc.) often misaligned with the wishes of the former seventh overall pick.

As Kuminga heads for restricted free agency in the coming weeks, the desire to become a star appears to still be a decisive factor. Slater reported recently that "Kuminga, league sources said, still has visions of becoming an All-Star, not fitting into an ever-moving mid-tier rotation role."

Had Kuminga taken more of the mindset undertaken by Wallace, then his current situation could have been very different. His minutes and playing opportunity may have been far more consistent throughout his first few years, leading to better individual production and greater value to the team.

As a result, Kuminga and the Warriors could have come to an extension agreement prior to his fourth year, rather than waiting until now where the lack of cap room around the league could harm the youngster's desire for the sort of contract he envisages.

Perhaps Wallace is simply in the minority though when it comes to top 10 picks. No one should begrudge a young player from simply trying to fulfil the talent they possess, something Kuminga is still trying to achieve four years into his career.

Regardless, Warrior fans will see Wallace's quote and wonder what could have been had Kuminga been more accepting of a lesser role alongside the team's veteran players.