Thunder trade could bring Dalen Terry back to Warriors sooner than expected

Former first-round pick Dalen Terry could return to the Santa Cruz Warriors sooner than anyone expected, with the Oklahoma City Thunder waiving the young wing following a trade with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The Thunder have acquired another former first-round pick in Nique Clifford, making room for the 24-year-old by moving on from Terry less than a week after signing him to a two-year contract.

Dalen Terry could be headed back to Warriors after Thunder trade

It's another unfortunate outcome for Terry who's still trying to find his footing in the league, proving the third time in less than four months that he's been waived by an NBA franchise. He was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in late July after the free agency additions of LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, moved on by Golden State despite an impressive preseason with the team, and now his latest NBA venture lasted only a matter of days.

Terry's exit from the Thunder comes after he actually played nearly six garbage time minutes in the fourth-quarter of Saturday's blowout win over the Washington Wizards, while he also logged five minutes during Friday's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

That's the reality of the NBA though and now Terry could well head back to Santa Cruz where he was listed to play for Oklahoma City came calling. It would be a major boost to the Warriors' G League team who made a strong start with 127-108 victory over the Stockton Kings on Saturday night.

Terry impressed during the preseason with Golden State, most notably when they rested their main rotation in Portland which allowed the 24-year-old to play big minutes and record 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals on 4-of-5 shooting from three-point range.

Dalen Terry is still too talented not to be in the NBA

Terry has fallen victim to an incredibly talented league where he's clearly too good for the G League level, yet can't find a consistent home in the NBA after playing his first 3.5 seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

The former 18th overall pick has also hit a career roadblock because he's no longer eligible to sign a two-way contract as a fifth year player, having finished last season on a two-way deal with the 76ers.

Perhaps he winds up putting his head down, getting to work in the G League and impressing enough for the Warriors to give him another opportunity if there's a trade that opens up a roster spot later in the season.