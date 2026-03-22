Timberwolves trade is the exact move Warriors frustratingly refuse to make

The Golden State Warriors have been so focused on star-hunting and acquiring big names in recent years that they often forgo the minor moves that can prove so important to deep playoff runs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves mid-season addition of Ayo Dosunmu is another example of the exact move the Warriors so often refuse to make, with the 26-year-old making a huge impact on the franchise since his arrival from the Chicago Bulls.

Ayo Dosunmu trade is proof of move Warriors refuse to make

Unlike what we've seen with Golden State in recent years, Minnesota were willing to quickly move on from Rob Dillingham once they acknowledged that he was a failed top 10 pick. They gave up Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks for Dosunmu, a move that's yielded beneficial results immediately.

In his 17 games to date with the Timberwolves, Dosunmu has averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and nearly a steal per game, while shooting an incredibly efficient 52.4% from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range.

The 6'4" guard is helping to keep Minnesota afloat in the past three games without superstar Anthony Edwards, taking advantage of his opportunity as a starter which included going for 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in 27 minutes against the Jazz earlier in the week.

In contrast, the Warriors have been hellbent on keeping their young talent and picks for the absolute perfect trade, and perhaps most notably for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo which again proved impossible despite speculation before the deadline.

Golden State held James Wiseman for so long that they only got back Gary Payton II who was injured at the time, while Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield turned into Kristaps Porzingis last month. You can argue Porzingis is a better player than Dosunmu when he's actually on the floor, but he's clearly not as valuable given their respective $30.7 and $7.5 million salaries for this season.

Warriors could have had Ayo Dosunmu in trade with the Bulls

Given the Bulls expressed an interest in Kuminga dating back to his restricted free agency last offseason, Dosunmu may have been the exact player the Warriors could have got in a returning trade package.

Granted, Golden State are so injury-riddled right now that Dosunmu likely wouldn't make much of a difference to this present version of the team, but regardless he would have been a great fit with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors are likely to target big names again this offseason, with more star power needed given Butler could miss half the season. Yet getting the right role players is important, and is often worth the kind of package the Timberwolves relinquished for Dosunmu.