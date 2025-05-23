Timberwolves are coming to Donte DiVincenzo realization Warriors know all too well

Donte DiVincenzo is the only former Golden State Warriors player left in the 2025 playoffs, but even his impact is starting to become limited as the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves down 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

After a 3-of-14 shooting performance in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, things didn't get much better for DiVincenzo or the Timberwolves in what resulted in a 118-103 Game 2 loss.

Donte DiVincenzo's dwindling playoff form is something the Warriors know well

DiVincenzo played just 22 minutes at Paycom Center on Thursday -- the third-lowest of the 12-game playoff campaign to date. The 28-year-old scored eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the floor and 2-of-6 from 3-point range, while also committing four turnovers and being a game-worst -27 in the 15-point defeat.

Minnesota are quickly realizing that they can't particularly count on DiVincenzo to deliver heavy and productive playoff minutes. The overall postseason form hasn't been at the standard he or Minnesota would have envisioned, having come off a regular season where he averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

DiVincenzo entered Game 2 averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists, but it's his shooting numbers that have completely fallen off a cliff. The 2021 NBA champion is now down to 32.1% shooting from the floor and 25.7% from beyond the arc in the playoffs, while he's also committing more turnovers per game than he did during the regular season.

It's a DiVincenzo tale that the Warriors know all too well. He was an incredibly valuable regular season contributor during his one year with the franchise in 2022-23, having averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 39.7% 3-point shooting.

Yet once it came to the playoffs, DiVincenzo provided far less as a contributor off the bench. He averaged just 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 13 games in the 2023 postseason, shooting 37.5% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc. Take out the 16-point, 4-of-8 3-point shooting display in his final game in a Warrior jersey against the Los Angeles Lakers, and those numbers would look even worse.

The Timberwolves now desperately need DiVincenzo (and others) to find some form as they return to Target Center, with their season now in serious jeopardy after a Game 2 loss that came despite a 32-point, nine-rebound, six-assist performance from Anthony Edwards.