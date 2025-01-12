Timberwolves finally make Donte DiVincenzo realization Warriors fans already knew

The Golden State Warriors could do with Donte DiVincenzo right now -- someone who's more 3-and-D as a back court partner for Stephen Curry, rather than a pure point guard like Dennis Schroder.

DiVincenzo was excellent in his one season for the Warriors, starting 36 games and averaging over 26 minutes for a team that made the second-round of the playoffs. The 2021 NBA champion averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists with Golden State, shooting 39.7% from 3-point range as he was able to play off the offensive threats of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.

Timberwolves finally come to Donte DiVincenzo realization Warriors fans already knew

After Golden State were unable to match a bigger offer from the New York Knicks, DiVincenzo took even greater strides as one of the best catch-and-shoot threats in the league last season. Again playing off one of the NBA's best league guards in Jalen Brunson, DiVincenzo made the third most threes in the league and averaged a career-high 15.5 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc.

That career season made him an incredibly valuable and crucial part of a blockbuster trade just prior to this season, with DiVincenzo and Julius Randle heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Yet despite having seen what DiVincenzo did as largely an off-ball threat with the Warriors and Knicks, the Timberwolves inexplicably utilized him as more of a lead ball-handler and playmaker off the bench early this season.

According to Basketball Reference, DiVincenzo has spent 67% of his playing time as a point guard this season despite having not played more than 10% in any of his previous four seasons. Unsurprisingly, he's been far less effective which has even led to speculation of whether Minnesota could move him before the February 6 trade deadline.

Fortunately for the Timberwolves, they've finally realized that DiVincenzo is far better suited to a predominantly off-ball role. In the last three games they've inserted the 27-year-old into the starting lineup, replacing Mike Conley who's arguably having a career-worst season.

While DiVincenzo is replacing a veteran point guard, he's allowed to play more of an off-ball role in the starting lineup with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle taking most of the ball-handling, shot-creation duties.

The former Warrior hasn't necessarily done anything to crazy box score wise, but his 12.8 points on 39.1% from 3-point range are both far better than his season averages. More importantly for the Minnesota, they've won all three games of which two have come against teams with a better than .500 record.

The Warriors and Knicks knew how to utilize DiVincenzo based on his skillset, and now it appears the Timberwolves have realized to how to use the former first-round pick rather than try to force a different role upon him.