Timberwolves face Jonathan Kuminga trap created by Stephen Curry injury

Former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga remains unsigned a month through free agency, but the young forward now has another interested suitor in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves' interest in Kuminga, as reported by Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype on Friday, is notable and might have everything to do with Stephen Curry's injury in Game 1 of the second-round playoff matchup between Golden State and Minnesota in 2025.

Timberwolves interest may be based on 2025 playoff outburst

Kuminga has struggled to deliver consistent impact on winning across his five-year career, and the Timberwolves face a trap if they're interest stems from the 23-year-old's outburst in the final four games of that second-round series.

Kuminga appeared just three times during the Warriors' seven-game first-round series against the Houston Rockets, before playing only 13 minutes in an 11-point Game 1 victory over the Timberwolves.

But Curry's hamstring injury and subsequent absence left Steve Kerr with little choice but to turn to Kuminga for not just bigger minutes, but an increased offensive role that saw him lead Golden State in scoring over the next four games.

Kuminga averaged 24.3 points and 3.5 rebounds on a highly efficient 55.4% shooting from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, leaving many stunned and frustrated with his lack of opportunity prior to Curry's injury.

At the same time, the Warriors also lost all four games and were eliminated, causing some to still question Kuminga's production in relation to winning impact. Perhaps the Timberwolves saw enough during the four-game period, leading to their interest in the former seventh overall pick now just over 12 months later.

Timberwolves may not have what it takes to acquire Jonathan Kuminga

After trading Julius Randle and Naz Reid, and joining the Warriors in missing out on LeBron James, Minnesota do have a vacant forward spot to offer Kuminga next season. However, Scotto's report on what they have to offer financially appears to provide a major hurdle on their chances of ultimately acquiring him.

..."The Timberwolves have also expressed interest in Kuminga with their starting power forward spot up for grabs and their $6.06 million taxpayer mid-level exception available for the taking," Scotto wrote.

It's difficult to see Kuminga taking a $6.1 million deal after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option for next season, which is why sign-and-trades have been regularly mentioned throughout free agency to this point.

Scotto reiterates that the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers continue to have interest in the former Warrior, while a return to the Hawks isn't off the table after Kuminga and Buddy Hield were traded in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis at February's mid-season deadline.