Timberwolves' latest signing opens door for Warriors to land Lakers forward

The door may have just swung open even further for the Golden State Warriors to land Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura in free agency, with the Minnesota Timberwolves signing an alternative power forward on Friday.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Timberwolves have brought back 10-year NBA veteran Trey Lyles after the 30-year-old spent last season playing in Europe for Real Madrid.

Trey Lyles signing opens door for Warriors to land Rui Hachimura

This is a notable signing because Golden State and Minnesota were both reported to have interest in Hachimura, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on Thursday night.

This Lyles move brings the Timberwolves roster to 14 contracted players, and they only have room for one more minimum contract signing under the second apron which, according to Scotto, they'll reserve for LeBron James on the odd chance they can bring the superstar forward to Minnesota.

It's hard to envisage Hachimura accepting a minimum deal to be the final player added to the Timberwolves roster, and they won't be able to offer the 28-year-old anymore unless they can manage to dump salary -- perhaps most likely through the recently acquired Josh Green.

Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves and Trey Lyles have agreed to a 1-year deal. Lyles returns to the NBA after playing for Real Madrid. He’s averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds with the Jazz, Nuggets, Spurs, Pistons and Kings. pic.twitter.com/fX6yRz917u — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 3, 2026

The Warriors, in contrast, have much more flexibility than their Western Conference rival, particularly if they miss out on James as the 4x MVP weighs up his future after departing the Lakers and entering free agency.

After bringing back Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and most recently De'Anthony Melton, Golden State still have only 10 contracted players and have a little more financial flexibility, albeit still face constraints depending on what sort of deal veteran forward Draymond Green is willing to take.

Rui Hachimura could prove Golden State's backup to LeBron James

While it's difficult to see the Warriors landing both James and Hachimura (not that they'd need both anyway), the latter becomes a very realistic and likely option if his former Lakers teammate heads elsewhere.

Hachimura doesn't provide Golden State with the shot-creation and play-making they need, but they could also do with a 6'8" forward with genuine size who's become a lights out shooter at 42.6% from beyond the arc over his last three years in Los Angeles.

While Lyles may only be a bench piece in contrast to Hachimura's stature as a genuine starter, his return from Europe could signal that the Timberwolves aren't overly confident in luring the Japanese forward to their franchise.