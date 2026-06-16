Trae Young report could open door for Warriors-Anthony Davis trade

Trae Young's future with the Washington Wizards is back in the spotlight, and the natural next question for Golden State Warriors fans should be, "what does this mean for Anthony Davis?"

Young and Davis were both acquired in opportunistic, buy-low moves from the Wizards mid-season, yet the futures of both are already in question entering the offseason despite playing in just five combined games for the franchise (all contributed by Young).

Trae Young report could open door for Warriors to acquire Anthony Davis

In a major update on Monday night, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that multiple teams are looking at Young as a potential trade target, including the Miami Heat if they can't ultimately get their hands on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I've also been advised that there are a few teams out there which have begun weighing the prospect of pursuing the four-time NBA All-Star via trade, which would require the 27-year-old to activate his $49 million player option for 2026-27 rather than decline it by his June 23 deadline," Fischer wrote.

The Warriors are obviously not going to have any interest in Young, but they could be impacted if it has ramifications on the Wizards' view of Davis and whether they'd be more open to trading the 10x All-Star.

Davis was linked to Golden State briefly before he was dealt to Washington at February's mid-season deadline, and has re-emerged as a potential target in the past fortnight, largely because of the franchise's reported interest in LeBron James and the thought that a Davis trade could help lure the 41-year-old to the Bay Area to play alongside his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and Stephen Curry.

Perhaps the Young reports and a potential trade has no bearing on what happens with Davis, but it does appear like it could swing the door open further for the Warriors given the two were brought in at a similar time this past season.

Warriors would have to move Jimmy Butler in Anthony Davis trade

It's not yet known whether Golden State would seriously consider a Davis trade when it means they'd have to move off Jimmy Butler, but it does make some sense given the uncertainty over their center rotation, and if they got an assurance from James that he'd sign too should the deal go down.

While Davis has appeared in just 29 games since he arrived in Dallas as a result of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade last February, Butler's status as a player recovering from a torn ACL means the Warriors would assuredly have to give up a first-round pick in the process.

Davis played just 20 games for the Mavericks this past season before being traded to the Wizards, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the floor.