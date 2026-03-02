Trayce Jackson-Davis' honeymoon phase is already over after Warriors trade

Trayce Jackson-Davis made an immediate impact for the Toronto Raptors in the wake of his departure from the Golden State Warriors, notching a double-double in less than 16 minutes during his debut against the Indiana Pacers on February 8.

However, that was an incredibly short honeymood period for Jackson-Davis at his new team, having now found himself largely out of Darko Rajaković's rotation in recent weeks.

Former Warrior Trayce Jackson-Davis is struggling for minutes

Since that notable debut performance where he went for 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the following game where he played nearly 10 minutes, Jackson-Davis has seen less than five minutes over the last five games, including a pair of DNPs and a third game where he was inserted for just one second to secure a defensive rebound.

The return of veteran center Jakob Poeltl from a back injury has put a dent in Jackson-Davis' hopes of landing a consistent role on a Raptors squad that can also use impressive rookie Collin Murray Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili as small-ball options at center.

Unless Poeltl re-aggravates the injury or suffers a new one, it's difficult to see how Jackson-Davis will find a regular role over the remainder of the season. The Raptors are 35-25 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, having found a rotation that they're seemingly comfortable with and that's led to positive results this season.

That's unfortunate for Jackson-Davis given the third-year big man is technically playing for a contract next season, with the Raptors needing to make a decision on whether to pick up his $2.4 million team option for 2026-27.

The positive may be that given they gave up a second-round pick to acquire Jackson-Davis before the deadline, perhaps the Raptors feel inclined to pick up that option even if it's only with a backup role in mind.

Trayce Jackson-Davis might be getting minutes for the Warriors

The ironic aspect to all this is that had Jackson-Davis actually remained with the Warriors beyond the deadline, he'd arguably be in a better position to earn minutes thanks to the franchise's growing injury concerns.

Golden State proved willing to move on from Jackson-Davis immediately after trading for another center in Kristaps Porzingis, but the former All-Star has played just 17 minutes in eight games since his arrival to the franchise.

With Porzingis set to miss a fifth-straight game on Monday against the L.A. Clippers, perhaps the Warriors wish they'd actually held onto the 26-year-old given their currently short-handed rotation.