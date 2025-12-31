Trayce Jackson-Davis proves Warriors trade for rival center would be a game-changer

Trayce Jackson-Davis' re-emergence in Steve Kerr's rotation has proven just how much the Golden State Warriors could do with more interior presence on both ends of the floor.

The third-year big man has been an impactful piece for the Warriors over the last few weeks, but what if they had an even bigger and better version? Golden State could get exactly that with a trade for Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton, having been linked to the 26-year-old yet again on Tuesday.

Nic Claxton trade could be a game-changer for the Warriors

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Claxton remains toward the top of potential center trade targets for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warrior front office.

“(Nic) Claxton is obviously the type of center the Warriors need since he can provide immediate production defensively and in terms of rebounding. Golden State has a genuine interest in Claxton, and there have been conversations between the two teams since the start of the season," Siegel said.

On one hand, Jackson-Davis' return to the rotation and solid production could lessen the need for another center on the roster. However, on the other hand it also proves that acquiring a player like Claxton could be a real game-changer for Golden State.

The Warriors got a first-hand look at a pair of potential trade targets in Brooklyn on Monday, with both Claxton and Michael Porter Jr. impressing despite the fact the visitors emerged victorious in a 120-107 win.

Claxton did a bit of everything in his nearly 36 minutes, flying around the floor for numerous dunks and blocks. He finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor, finishing as a +1 despite his team's 13-point loss.

Claxton twice flew out to block 3-point jump-shots, showcasing the athleticism and 7'3" wingspan that seemingly has Golden State intrigued ahead of the trade deadline. His $25.4 million salary is around the right range for a Jonathan Kuminga trade, albeit it may require a third team given the Nets seemingly don't have much interest in the young Warrior forward.

Perhaps the Warriors need to target offensive-minded players first and foremost, particularly when the lack of spacing in a front court of Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Claxton could be problematic.

Having an interior force like Claxton on both ends of the floor could still be a real difference-maker though, especially after what Jackson-Davis has been able to do over the past 10 games.