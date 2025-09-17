Trey Murphy III can grant Warriors a wish that's otherwise impossible

Trey Murphy III has been the latest big name linked to the Golden State Warriors in recent weeks, with the New Orleans Pelicans wing generating interest and for good reason given his offensive skillset.

While discussing Jonathan Kuminga's future and the Warriors need to get the young forward back on a contract they can trade further down the line, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reiterated the franchise's strong level of interest in Murphy.

The beauty in the 25-year-old lies in multiple different elements, making it obvious as to why he's suddenly emerged as a top trade target for Golden State if New Orleans were ever silly enough to let him go.

Trey Murphy III can give the Warriors the best of both worlds

It's all well and good for the Warriors to get Kuminga back on a $20-25 million per year contract, but the reality is that practically any superstar acquisition is going to need far more in the way of outgoing salary.

Take Giannis Antetokounmpo for example. If things go south at the Milwaukee Bucks and he suddenly asks for a trade, Kuminga's salary wouldn't even get you halfway to matching the 2x MVP. Golden State would need to find another $25 million at least, perhaps forcing them to part ways with franchise legend Draymond Green.

Murphy's in the perfect sweet-spot where the Warriors could get the best of both worlds -- a player who can lift them into genuine championship contention, while also not forcing them to give up multiple rotation players.

If Golden State do reach an agreement with Kuminga on a new contract, then a future framework would already be in place of swapping him for Murphy while giving up perhaps three future first-round picks in the process.

Murphy isn't a superstar at this point of his career, but his combination of youth, shooting, scoring and athleticism would be such a great fit that it would likely take the Warriors into legitimate contention anyway.

Can you imagine a lineup of Stephen Curry, Murphy, Jimmy Butler, Green and Al Horford? That's got the potential for incredible two-way production, while also allowing Golden State to have reasonable bench depth beyond that.

Is there another player who would fit as well, who is this young, who has been in recent trade reports, and who wouldn't require the Warriors to find $30+ million in outgoing salary? This is what makes Murphy unique as a dream trade target, so much so that it might be too fanciful to develop into reality.