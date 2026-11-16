Trey Murphy III injury denies Warriors a look at prominent trade target

Golden State Warriors fans would have been hoping to see Trey Murphy III in action on Monday given his stature as a potential trade target ahead of the February mid-season deadline.

Those hopes have been denied though as Murphy remains sidelined by a knee injury, with the 26-year-old set to miss his fifth-straight game for a New Orleans Pelicans team who've fallen to pieces without him.

Warriors fans denied chance to see Trey Murphy III

The first of the four games Murphy has missed was against Golden State at the start of the week. The Warriors subsequently obliterated the Pelicans by a franchise worst losing margin of 51 points, and things haven't got any better for New Orleans who've gone on to lose their next three games by a combined 73 points.

The Pelicans had been 4-6 prior to Murphy's current absence, though his own form was underwhelming after legitimate improvement in each of his first five years in the league. Murphy has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his nine games this season, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 37.7% from three-point range.

The former 17th overall pick has been linked to the Warriors going back almost 18 months, and the disastrous state of the Pelicans lends some hope that they'll finally put Murphy legitimately on the trade market in the coming months.

Veteran guard Dejounte Murray has already requested a trade and is away from the team, but Murphy may be the only piece that Joe Dumars and the front office can put on the table that yields real value in return.

Trey Murphy III injury can still benefit Warriors

As much as it's disappointing that Murphy is out of action for the moment, it does benefit the Warriors as they look to snap a two-game losing streak that includes bouncing back from Friday's blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Murphy's injury concern also doesn't do anything positive for his trade value, and there's little doubting that the Pelicans have missed the boat on selling the 6'8" sharpshooter at his peak price. Perhaps Golden State could instead wind up acquiring Murphy for one less pick than it may have otherwise taken previously.

The Warriors will remain without over $150 million in salaries in Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and Brandon Williams, while young forward Gui Santos is questionable as he manages a knee injury.