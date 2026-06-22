Trey Murphy III trade could give Warriors perfect bonus prize

The Golden State Warriors are again showing strong interest in a trade for Trey Murphy III, but the talented 26-year-old might not be the only prize the franchise gets in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors could do with a young center to bolster their older, injury-prone big man rotation, making Yves Missi an ideal bonus as a sweetener -- but potentially very important one -- in a Murphy trade.

Warriors should inquire on Yves Missi in Trey Murphy III trade

Missi only makes $3.5 million next season on the third year of his rookie deal and was featured heavily in trade discussions before this year's mid-season deadline, making him a realistic target for any team to acquire in a Murphy trade. Pelicans expert Chris Lambert has even gone as far as to state he'd be surprised if Missi started next season on the New Orleans roster.

This is a player who not too long ago enjoyed an incredibly impressive rookie season, averaging 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks on 54.7% shooting from the floor. Sure, Missi did take a step back in his second year, but that's not uncommon for some young players and at least part of it can be attributed to the dysfunction in New Orleans.

Having an athletic, 6'11" big man who can be an interior force on both ends would give Golden State a perfect complement to Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, assuming one or both return to the franchise for a second year.

Missi might enter the season as technically the third big behind Porzingis and Horford, yet the injury, health and availability issues of the veteran duo means he'd have no issue with earning big minutes if he's good enough and can impress Steve Kerr.

Yves Missi could come cheaply to the Warriors in a trade

As good as Missi was during his rookie year, his underwhelming second season, combined with only being a late first-round pick in 2024, suggests the Pelicans can't really ask for too much from a trade perspective.

Having him thrown in a Murphy deal would mean Golden State could gain not only a high-level wing entering the prime of his career, but a talented young big who's already started over half his career games through the first two years.

Even if the Warriors lose out to another team in the Murphy pursuit or the Pelicans decide to keep their 6'8" wing, Missi is a player they could do with targeting regardless as they seek to find a big man for the long term.