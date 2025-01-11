Two-way pair deliver career-highs as injury-plagued Warriors outgunned in Indiana

Playing without their four-best players and with only 10 healthy bodies available, the Golden State Warriors never really stood a chance in a 108-96 loss to the in-form Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday.

Already without Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors chose to rest Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the second night of a back-to-back after Thursday's 107-104 victory in Detroit.

The Warriors battled hard but were outgunned in Indiana

No one could have questioned Golden State's effort throughout the game, having remained within touching distance until mid-way through the fourth-quarter. The Warriors did have it within five just over three minutes into the fourth, but a quick 8-0 Pacers run put an end to any hopes of what would have been the visitors' biggest upset win of the season.

Having got an impressive and vitally important performance from Gui Santos on Thursday against the Pistons, the Warriors again relied on some lesser names to deliver with increased opportunity. Pat Spencer had the best night of his short career, recording an equal team-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting in just over 20 minutes off the bench.

Spencer easily beat his previous career-best of six points from earlier in the season, but he wasn't the only two-way contracted player to have a career performance. Rookie center Quinten Post showed some positive signs, scoring six points in seven minutes which included the seven-footer's first made 3-pointer in the NBA.

Quinten Post from distance

& Steph was loving it 🗣️



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/STdoSR1WRw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2025

Buddy Hield followed his team-high 19 points on Thursday with another 17 points, yet this time it was vastly inefficient in shooting just 6-of-19 from the floor and 3-of-12 from 3-point range. The struggles also continued for Dennis Schroder, with the veteran guard going for 12 points and four assists on 5-of-13 from the floor and 1-of-6 from distance.

Moses Moody's return was also less than ideal, with the fourth-year wing finishing with seven points on 11 shots which included just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. On a positive note, Santos impressed again with an efficient 11 points, three rebounds and three assists on 4-of-5 shooting and 2-of-2 from deep.

Golden State otherwise struggled again offensively, particularly from 3-point range as they finished just 10-of-38 (26.3%). This time their scoring struggles were far more expected given the absence of Curry, Kuminga, Wiggins and the playmaking of Green.

The Warriors can be proud of their efforts but it goes down as a loss nonetheless, with the franchise now left to try and build any ounce of momentum as they prepare to face the Raptors in Toronto on Monday.