Under fire guard exacts revenge as Warriors deliver perfect post All-Star break gift

The Golden State Warriors have delivered a near-perfect performance coming out of the All-Star break, comfortably accounting for the Sacramento Kings in a 132-106 win at Golden 1 Center.

Having created separation with a blistering run early in the second-quarter, the Warriors never really looked back in a highly efficient performance that sees them surpass the Kings and jump into ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Buddy Hield led the Warriors in exacting revenge against his former team

Under fire guard Buddy Hield found some form against his former team, drilling five threes in an equal team-high 22-point performance that was reminiscent of his early season performances. The veteran sharpshooter was 8-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, with Golden State sharing around the scoring load in a team-orientated performance.

Hield's stat-line was mirrored by young wing Moses Moody who also had 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 5-of-8 from distance. It was a season-high for the 22-year-old who continues his career-best form, having now scored in double-figures in 14 of his last 16 games.

Fellow youngster Brandin Podziemski also added 21 points, three rebounds and five assists, with the young guard's shot-making continuing to improve in a huge positive for Golden State after a rough start to the season.

Speaking of shot-making, Stephen Curry showcased his brilliance with a tough corner three in the fourth-quarter. The 2x MVP only took 13 shots in the game as the Kings continued to double him, but he was still efficient in going for 20 points and six assists on 7-of-13 shooting and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Draymond Green controlled proceedings with eight rebounds and nine assists, with the Warriors conceding nine less turnovers than the hosts and remarkable winning a lopsided points off turnovers battle 38-5.

Jimmy Butler continued his immense impact, but didn't necessarily have to do a whole lot as his teammates shined. The 6x All-Star had 17 points on just 10 shots, going a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line while adding three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in less than 32 minutes.

Quinten Post delivered a barrage of threes in the second-quarter to finish with nine points and five rebounds in less than 14 minutes off the bench, while Kevin Knox II scored his first NBA points for over a year with a three and nice layup in three garbage minutes in his Golden State debut.

The Warriors have moved to 29-27 on the season ahead of a crucial meeting with the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Sunday.