Under pressure guard comes alive in timely fashion as Warriors deliver huge win
Buddy Hield played a season-low 13 minutes and 22 seconds in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, with his spot in the Golden State Warriors rotation all of a sudden under threat following what had been an incredible first 10-12 games.
Thankfully for Hield and the Warriors, the veteran sharpshooter burst to life to help his team to a much needed win over the Timberwolves at Chase Center on Sunday. Hield had 19 of his 27 points in the second-half, including a dagger three in the final minute as Golden State recorded a 114-106 victory over their Western Conference rival.
Buddy Hield returned to form with a bang against the Timberwolves
Hield's individual production mirrored that of the Warriors as a team, with the hosts continuing their offensive struggle in the first-half after a lacklustre performance on Friday. Mike Conley's corner three at the end of the second-quarter, followed by an Anthony Edwards three to start the third, gave Minnesota a 61-49 advantage as Golden State stared down the barrell of their seventh loss in eight games.
But after Stephen Curry had been a one-man offense in the first-half, Hield and Jonathan Kuminga finally came along for the ride as the Warriors outscored the Timberwolves 65-45 from that point forward.
An extraordinary buzzer-beating Curry three at the end of the third gave Golden State a three-point lead, with a 9-1 run to start the fourth extending that out to an 11-point advantage. Minnesota responded with a 15-3 run of their own though, taking a 106-105 lead with just under five minutes remaining.
With anxiety pulsating given the Warriors' recent fourth-quarter struggles, it was their defense that proved the difference in completely shutting out the Timberwolves over the remainder of the game. Golden State finished on a 9-0 run, with Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green coming up with some huge defensive players, the latter of which played the final nine minutes with five fouls.
Curry got his revenge on Anthony Edwards with 30 points, four rebounds and eight assists on 8-of-18 shooting and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. It was Hield's bounce back performance that will most please the Warriors though, with the 31-year-old's 27 points coming on 10-of-18 shooting and 7-of-13 from beyond the arc.
Kuminga was also big in the second-half to finish with 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists, but it was arguably his defense that was most notable -- the 22-year-old had two steals and three blocks while keeping Minnesota forward Julius Randle to just 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
It's a pivotal win for the Warriors who were playing without starting small forward Andrew Wiggins due to an ankle injury. That forced another significant lineup change from Kerr, with Green starting at center alongside Curry, Hield, Payton and Kuminga.
The Warriors will now look for back-to-back victories and a trip to Las Vegas when they visit Houston to play the Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.