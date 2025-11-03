Underrated Warriors building block makes clear case for more minutes

Quinten Post has been playing solid basketball for the Golden State Warriors this year, and he could be on his way to earning real playing time. Even with the addition of Al Horford, which looked slated to cut into the rookie’s minutes, Post should be in consideration to get into the rotation even more than he has been.

Having a guy like Post, who is still only 25 years old, ready to play real minutes, is a huge bonus for the Warriors. Even outside of Post, they have a solid big-man rotation. So, if he can improve to the point where Steve Kerr has to find time for him to be on the court, it would be a real luxury.

And it looks like it’s getting to that point.

How has Quinten Post played for Warriors?

Through the Warriors’ first seven games of the season, Post has only played 12.7 minutes per contest. However, he has earned three starts and an appearance in every game of the year.

Unfortunately, Post’s efficiency has gone down a bit in the early stages of this season, but it’s only a small sample size. He’s shooting just 31.6% from deep on 2.7 three-point attempts.

That said, Post has been shooting better in recent contests, including during his start against the LA Clippers a few games back. In that game, Post played 24:43 and shot an impressive 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

It was the most minutes he’s played in a game so far this season, and he made the most of his court time. He finished as a +34 in that game, too.

The minutes Post has shared the court with Draymond Green, in particular, have gone very well for the Warriors. In 68 minutes on the court together this season, Post and Green have a 34.1 net rating. Included in that rating are a 122.63 offensive rating and an 88.49 defensive rating.

Obviously, with the current state of the roster and how smoothly Horford has been fitting in with the top guys, Post may not get as many opportunities as he did in his rookie season.

That said, in a year where that was projected to be the clear-cut case, he’s still managed to prove that he deserves a share of the playing time at the center position. And that bodes well for his development.

Post looks ready to play more consistent minutes for the Warriors this season.