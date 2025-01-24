Unheralded Warriors duo leads franchise to remarkable record-setting win over Bulls

After being surprise parts of the closing lineup in Wednesday's six-point loss to the Sacramento Kings, young duo Quinten Post and Gui Santos have led the Golden State Warriors to a record-setting 131-106 win over the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on Thursday night.

Post entered having made just three 3-pointers in his career to date, but incredibly went 5-of-10 against the Bulls in less than 20 minutes of playing time. Santos' shooting has been a highlight for the Warriors in recent games, with the second-year forward breaking his career-high for a second-straight game thanks to 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Quinten Post and Gui Santos were huge in the Warriors blowout win

Things looked ominous for Golden State early as Chicago raced out to a 20-6 lead, but Post, Santos and the Warrior bench helped the hosts back into the game and within one after a high-scoring first-half.

Golden State then completely obliterated the visitors in the second-half, outscoring them 68-42 thanks to a complete contrast in 3-point shooting. With Moses Moody also adding four threes and Brandin Podziemski two, the Warriors set a new franchise record with 18 made triples from their reserves.

Stephen Curry had a team-high 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes, but Post and Santos were certainly the storylines in an exciting Golden State performance. Post had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block on 7-of-12 shooting, while Santos had 19 points and seven rebounds while finishing as a +31 in 27 minutes.

With Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga hopeful to return over the next month, and with the February 6 trade deadline looming in a fortnight, these performances from a pair of players that have been out of the rotation previously are certainly interesting in terms of what could happen next.

Andrew Wiggins added 17 and Moody 16 for the Warriors, while Podziemski and Dennis Schroder were also part of seven players who scored in double figures. Golden State shot 43.9% (25-of-57) from 3-point range as a team, while limiting Chicago to less than 40% from the floor.

Amid reports of Warrior interest, Nikola Vucevic certainly didn't provide much of an audition with just nine points, six rebounds and four assists on 4-of-9 shooting. Zach LaVine had a big second-quarter to get to 24 points for the game, but he was one of only three Bulls players who scored double digits.

The Warriors have moved back to a .500 record at 22-22 ahead of a big matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Saturday.