Unlikely center could push Warriors over the edge in Michael Porter Jr. trade

With Jonathan Kuminga becoming trade eligible in the next 24 hours, Michael Porter Jr. remains one of the most prominent targets that the Golden State Warriors could consider in the coming weeks.

However, the front office's reported stance on only being willing to give up one first-round pick for Porter is likely to be an obstacle. The potential solution is that the Warriors will be able to take back another minor salary in a trade, making Day'Ron Sharpe an unlikely option who could prove the final puzzle piece to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Day'Ron Sharpe could unlock a Michael Porter Jr. trade

Golden State might not be willing to give up two first-round picks for Porter alone, but perhaps they would consider doing so for a combination of he and Sharpe. The 6'10" center makes $6.2 million this season, meaning the Warriors would have to give up an additional minimum salary -- perhaps Trayce Jackson-Davis -- on top of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.

This wouldn't be about salary-matching, but rather Golden State getting another piece who they believe could be a strong part of their rotation, and who subsequently is enough, in combination with Porter, to relinquish two first-round picks for.

The Warriors could do with another interior center option with size, particularly after Steve Kerr has seemingly gone away from Jackson-Davis again despite some reasonably strong form when given opportunity in recent weeks.

Perhaps Sharpe is the low-cost (from a salary perspective) option that could provide a useful complement to current stretch bigs Quinten Post and Al Horford, while also lessening the burden on Draymond Green as a small-ball five.

The 24-year-old is averaging 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 17.8 minutes per game with the Nets this season, largely playing in a backup role behind another potential trade candidate in Nic Claxton.

Make no mistake, Porter is still the jewel of the trade who can make the most difference to Golden State's fortunes come playoff time. Yet if they 27-year-old is worth somewhere between one and two first-round picks, then perhaps Sharpe can make up the difference in making the deal more palatable for the Warriors if they are to give up multiple selections.

Given Kuminga, Moody and Hield combine to make around $5 million more than Porter's $38.3 million salary, acquiring a second valuable player like Sharpe is something the Warriors should absolutely be exploring to get a deal over the line.