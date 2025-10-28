The game was already wrapped up between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, but that did not prevent star point guard Stephen Curry from getting amped up for the closing minute due to an unlikely Warriors player.

With about a minute left in the game, Warriors bench player Pat Spencer checked into the game really for one reason only: to square off against his brother Cameron Spencer on the Grizzlies. The video of Steph jumping off the bench and running down to be closer to the action as he waived his towel around is priceless.

The Spencer brothers brought a heart-warming end to Monday's game

You could see Jimmy Butler in the background also smiling and loving what was going on, while the entire Memphis bench also knew what was going down and was on its feet cheering on this brother versus brother showdown.

Even the Spencer brothers could not help but laugh as Pat took the ball down the floor and went toe-to-toe with Cam. He put up a fade-away shot as time expired that rattled in and out of the basket, but it was still a very fun and memorable moment for all involved.

Steph was HYPED for the Spencer Bros matchup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/55RIWku8qZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2025

Spencer hasn't seen a ton of playing time so far this season for Golden State. He's played in just two of the team's four games, averaging six minutes and having little impact after signing a two-way contract and returning to the franchise on media day.

The 29-year-old will probably see even less playing time going forward with the emergence of rookie Will Richard. The University of Florida product looks strong thus far which could make it hard for Spencer to get on the floor for anything but garbage time, or if a relative is on the other team.

Still, the moment was very fun and Curry's enthusiasm speaks volumes to the love he still has for the game. At the age of 37 with everything he has accomplished in his legendary career, he could call it quits tomorrow and go down as one of the greatest players, even athletes, of all time. But little things like the Spencer brothers squaring off can keep a veteran team like the Warriors from being jaded or taking things too seriously over the course of a long and arduous season.

The team seems to have great chemistry thus far which is going to be absolutely key, along with obviously staying healthy, as the team tries to make another deep playoff run this season.