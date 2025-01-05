Untimely injury could drastically shift Warriors trade plans

The Golden State Warriors got an important 121-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Saturday night, but it wasn't all positive for the franchise who experienced a concerning ankle injury for Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga left the game late in the second-quarter after an awkward fall on the defensive end, putting an end to what was a promising start that had already yielded 13 first-half points. The young forward is expected to see a stint on the sidelines, having left the game on crutches while Steve Kerr labelled the ankle sprain as "significant".

Jonathan Kuminga's injury will have wide-ranging implications for the Warriors

First and foremost, the injury comes at an incredibly disappointing time for Kuminga who was just starting to blossom into a star thanks to consistent opportunity over recent weeks. The 22-year-old had led the Warriors in scoring over the previous six games, averaging 24.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists on over 52% shooting from the floor.

Kuminga's recent impressive performances had also revived question marks on his future, with The Athletic reporting on Saturday that the former seventh overall pick "shouldn’t be considered untouchable as the deadline approaches."

While a multi-week injury wouldn't completely erase the chances of Kuminga being traded in the next month, teams would undoubtedly be more cautious in trying to acquire an injured player. But perhaps more-so than Kuminga's own future, his injury could drastically shift the front office's plans with other players on the roster.

Kyle Anderson will clearly be the biggest beneficiary of the Kuminga injury from a playing standpoint, having played nearly 22 minutes on Saturday that included over 10 in the fourth-quarter alone. The veteran forward's versatile impact was on display, with Anderson recording seven points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in the eight-point win.

The 31-year-old had seen five DNPs in the previous nine games, and hadn't seen 20 minutes in a game since November 10 in Oklahoma City. Despite having only signed a three-year, $27 million contract during free agency, Anderson's place out of the rotation was making him appear like a prime trade candidate for the Warriors ahead of the February 6 deadline.

Now, in the wake of Kuminga's injury, Anderson is needed more than ever. "I'm just glad we have the depth that we do. I'm glad we have Kyle -- there's a reason we signed him", Steve Kerr said during his post-game press conference.

Anderson's $8.8 million contract could still be helpful in a trade, but it's much harder to trade a veteran who's needed for 20 minutes per game than one who's out of the rotation completely.

The Athletic also reported on Saturday that the Warriors have interest in Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, with the mid-tier salaries of Anderson, Gary Payton II and/or Kevon Looney potentially crucial in a deal for the 2x All-Star.