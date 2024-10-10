Update on Warriors forward paints clearer picture on starting lineup
The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have almost full availability over their first two preseason games, with only Andrew Wiggins sidelined due to an illness throughout training camp.
Even without the 2022 All-Star, the Warriors were scorching offensively on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. The visitors made what would have been a franchise record 28 three-pointers, ultimately winning the game 122-112.
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is still likely to miss the next two preseason games
Head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Wiggins on Thursday, telling reporters that the veteran forward has returned to practice but is yet to participate in full-court scrimmaging.
While Kerr left the door open for Wiggins to play on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, it's likely that the Canadian will miss the next two games given Golden State won't be able to scrimmage again until at least Monday.
Following Friday's game against the Kings and Sunday's game against the Pistons, the Warriors will have two more preseason outings against the Los Angeles Lakers next Tuesday and Friday.
That doesn't leave a lot of room for error in terms of Wiggins' recovery, particularly if he hopes to retake his starting small forward role in time for the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.
Kerr has provided an opportunity for Jonathan Kuminga to play at the three in his absence, allowing the 22-year-old an opportunity to play alongside Draymond Green and another big in the Golden State front court.
While the lack of spacing remains a legitimate concern, Kuminga did ease some of those with a 4-of-7 three-point shooting display against the Kings. With the encouragement of Kerr to let it fly, the fourth-year forward looked confident on his way to 16 points in 20 minutes of play.
Kuminga has the opportunity to firm for the starting small forward role on opening night, potentially leaving Wiggins to ramp up his workload in a bench role before Kerr and the Warriors reassess where they're at.
While Wiggins' ongoing absence paints a clearer picture of the small forward spot, there remains other question marks on how the starting lineup will look. Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield are still battling it out for the starting two-guard position, while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney have each had an opportunity as the starting center through the first two preseason games.