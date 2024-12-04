Veteran guard could address big Warriors issue as a newly-available free agent
After placing significant pressure on Brandin Podziemski to lead their second unit entering the season, the Golden State Warriors now have a legitimate issue when it comes to their backup point guard situation.
Podziemski has now started two-straight games alongside Stephen Curry in the back court, with the 2x MVP actually the first player subbed out before coming back to lead the second unit in Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Could the Warriors have interest in Elfrid Payton?
Whether subbing Curry out early is a sustainable tactic for Steve Kerr remains to be seen. There's a very real argument to be made that Golden State should look to address their point guard depth prior to the February 6 trade deadline, particularly after the season-ending injury to De'Anthony Melton who had been a secondary ball-handler and playmaker.
If the Warriors do want a cheap and now available option, they could look at veteran point guard Elfrid Payton after he was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Payton had initially been signed on November 20, having not previously played in an NBA game since May 2022.
The 30-year-old proved himself a still very capable NBA player, including making headlines for a massive performance against the Indiana Pacers on November 25. In just his third game back from a near two and a half year absence, Payton had 14 points, seven rebounds and a huge 21 assists in 31 minutes of playing time.
Payton averaged 6.7 points, 6.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes for the injury-hit Pelicans, but with the franchise about to get a number of key players back from injury, the eight-year veteran was waived for financial reasons according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Payton should certainly draw interest from teams in need of a veteran point guard, though as a non-shooting threat there are concerns on whether he'd fit a Golden State second unit that already has some spacing issues.
The Warriors are also currently ineligible to sign Payton or another free agent given they're right under the first tax apron, but they could waive Brazilian forward Gui Santos in order to make room available.
The 22-year-old is on a $1.9 million non-guaranteed contract, with that becoming fully guaranteed on January 10 according to Spotrac. Santos is currently on assignment in the G League with Santa Cruz and has appeared in just six games for Golden State so far this season.