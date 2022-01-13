Veteran guard proves why huge Warriors luxury shouldn't be taken for granted

The Golden State Warriors got back on track against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, claiming a 114-106 victory after a back-and-forth game at Chase Center.

While Buddy Hield's 27-point back bounce performance certainly garnered much of the headlines, it was the Warrior defense that again proved critical in keeping the Timberwolves scoreless over the last four and a half minutes of the game.

Gary Payton II was critical for the Warriors in the eight-point win

A number of Warrior players stood up on the defensive end in the final period, but perhaps none more so than Gary Payton II in what proved a season-best performance for the 32-year-old.

Payton's spot in the rotation had come into question over recent games, having played more than 18 minutes in just three of Golden State's first 22 games while shooting only 17.4% from 3-point range across that period.

It's the defensive end where Payton earns his money though, and that came to the fore at the most critical time for Golden State on Sunday. Without the injured Andrew Wiggins, Steve Kerr had little choice but to elevate Payton into the starting lineup as the primary defender for Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

While the Warriors put up 44 points in an offensively-charged third-quarter, Edwards kept his team in the contest with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting during the period. The former number one overall pick entered the fourth with 24 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting, only for Payton to do what he does best down the stretch.

Payton and Golden State made things uncomfortable for the often unperturbed Edwards, forcing him into just 1-of-7 shooting in the final period -- the one make was a pull-up three in transition. Payton was everywhere on the defensive end, forcing Edwards into two turnovers including a pass that was anticipated beautifully with a minute remaining that led to Hield's dagger three on the other end.

That was the second of two huge defensive plays from Payton in succession, having blocked Nickeil Alexander-Walker's layup attempt 40 seconds prior. Playing a season-high 27 minutes, this was perhaps the first time all season where Payton's individual defensive brilliance played a significant factor in the final result.

His lack of minutes and general role in a deep Golden State rotation has generated reports that Payton could be someone the franchise moves prior to the February 6 trade deadline, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

But Sunday's performance provided a reminder of a luxury the Warriors shouldn't take for granted -- how many teams can lose their primary perimeter defender, only to have another elite defensive option waiting in the wings that's capable of doing what Payton did in the closing moments on Sunday?