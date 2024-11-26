Veteran point guard surprisingly floated as one of Warriors dream trade targets
The Golden State Warriors are still in a good spot despite Monday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets, but that's not to say they'll be content with their roster ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
De'Anthony Melton's season-ending injury has opened up a hole the Warriors may want to fill with more than their current available options, while there's other issues the front office could look to address in the coming weeks.
Veteran point guard Delon Wright has been listed as a potential trade target for the Warriors
One of those issues is the form of second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, with the 21-year-old currently struggling to deliver the production many had envisaged after an incredibly impressive rookie year.
Golden State boldly chose not to sign a more proven point guard option in the wake of Chris Paul's departure during the offseason, leaving Podziemski as the primary backup to Stephen Curry. The burden on last year's 19th overall pick has only increased given Melton's injury, suggesting that the Warriors could look at another option on the trade market.
In a recent article looking at three dream trade targets for every NBA team, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report floated Delon Wright as one of Golden State's best options. While it's not surprising that a veteran point guard has been proposed, Wright's name is a surprising one given he's averaging just 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists so far this season.
"If the Warriors want to preserve their picks but want another guard to replace Melton, Wright is a cost-effective choice," Swartz wrote.
The younger brother of former Warrior forward Dorrell, Wright has been a proven backup point guard for a number of years. Whether he'd be a certain member of the Golden State rotation is another question, suggesting that the front office may want a more impactful player that could have genuine impact come playoff time (should they make it).
2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as the number one dream target for the Warriors, as has previously been reported in the past. Conjecture on the 29-year-old's future has cooled somewhat over the past fortnight, with the Milwaukee Bucks having won six of their last seven games after a 2-8 opening to the season.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was the other player listed as a dream trade target, but you would think that a deal for the 2x All-Star would have happened during the offseason were it going to happen at all. Andrew Wiggins' resurgence has lessened the need for a player like Ingram somewhat, even if the 27-year-old is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 47/36/83 shooting splits.