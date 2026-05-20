Veteran sharpshooter's Warriors future appears all but over

The future of Seth Curry at the Golden State Warriors appears all but over, with an already precarious situation tipping the wrong way for the veteran sharpshooter in recent days.

Steve Kerr's recent comments about a desire for younger legs and greater roster availability certainly doesn't help Curry's cause for a new contract, while Warriors insider Tim Kawakami has now declared there's not much chance of the 35-year-old returning for a second season.

Seth Curry's time at the Warriors is almost certainly over

A frustrating sciatic issue and other more minor injury concerns limited Curry to just 10 games and less than 150 minutes of action this season. While he shot an incredible 48% from 3-point range, it was hardly the outcome he or the franchise were hoping for.

It also contributed to putting Golden State and Steve Kerr in an incredibly tough position over the final months of the season. Two-way contracted players L.J. Cryer, Nate Williams and Malevy Leons were all tasked with playing considerable and meaningful minutes, while the Warriors also cycled through Omer Yurtseven and Charles Bassey on 10-day contracts to end the season.

It's a situation the Warriors can't repeat if they wish to make the playoffs next season, something Kawakami alluded to on Tuesday in his piece for the San Francisco Standard.

..."Butler and Moody will count on the roster but won’t be playing for a while next season. So the other 13 spots shouldn’t and can’t be filled with players likely to miss a lot of time," Kawakami wrote. "I don’t see much chance of using up a roster spot for Seth Curry again."

Warriors can't afford to have Seth Curry on the roster next season

Curry can still be a valuable bench player when healthy, emphasized by his 3-point shooting percentage and the fact he scored at least nine points in half of his appearances (despite averaging only 13 minutes).

The Warriors just aren't in a position where they can afford bringing back another older player, particularly when they're hoping to keep a nearly 40-year-old Al Horford, while still being led by veterans Stephen Curry (38), Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green (both 36).

The bigger question may not be whether the younger Curry brother remains with Golden State, but whether or not he can actually get a contract elsewhere in the league. Perhaps there's a veteran contender elsewhere in the league that can afford to take the risk, but it's become clear the Warriors aren't in a position to be that team again.