Veteran Warriors player just gave Mike Dunleavy an excuse for quiet trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors are playing mediocre basketball right now. Many fans are clamoring for general manager Mike Dunleavy to make a move, but the play of one veteran could give him an excuse to sit on his hands.

Al Horford did not do much for Golden State through the first couple months of the season. He was arguably the biggest offseason addition for the team, yet was beset by injuries and even when he was on the court, he didn't deliver what the Warriors expected early on.

As of late, the 39-year-old veteran has come on strong. He had 13 points in a losing effort against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and has looked better since returning to action on Christmas against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors have needed more from Horford especially since Draymond Green has been forced to play a lot at center in his absence. That puts a strain on the fiery veteran, meaning that Horford's presence can help give him a rest which is a very nice boost to have.

It was looking more and more like center could be a position the Warriors might look to upgrade ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Maybe going after someone like Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls would have been a priority if Horford was still struggling or injured, or even higher-priced targets like Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis.

But with Horford coming around now, Dunleavy can say that the team has a chance to improve internally like he talked about recently. He seemingly threw cold water on the idea of the team going out and making another big splash for a player like Jimmy Butler and instead emphasized the need to improve from within.

Maybe that is just a negotiation tactic to give the impression that the Warriors are going to be quiet ahead of the deadline. But maybe he sincerely thinks the team doesn't need to make a major move to achieve its goals.

Many fans would disagree with that assessment since the team has struggled to get on a roll at all this season, while looking destined for another Play-In appearance as the current eighth-seed in the West.

Assisted by Horford's availability and better play, perhaps Golden State can continue to turn it around amid a 6-2 stretch. If Dunleavy does not want to make a big move, Horford certainly is getting hot at just the right time for the Warriors.