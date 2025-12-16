Victor Wembanyama could gift former Warriors guard his wish with NBA Cup heroics

There will be a pair of former Golden State Warriors players in action when the San Antonio Spurs meet the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Championship Game in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

But while Harrison Barnes doesn't necessarily need the extra $500,000 in his back pocket after a long NBA career, it could be a major payday for Spurs teammate Lindy Waters III who will be relying on heroics from Victor Wembanyama and company to take home the cash.

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs could gift Lindy Waters III a major payday

Waters has made just over $7 million in his NBA career to date, making $500,000 a significant deal for a player who still hasn't got a strong foothold in the league after stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Warriors and Detroit Pistons.

It's highly unlikely that Waters has too much say in Tuesday's proceedings, having made only 12 appearances for the Spurs this season where he's averaging 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.9 minutes while shooting 39.1% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Fortunately for Waters and San Antonio, their French superstar made a triumphant return in an incredible semi-final victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Wembanyama had 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in less than 21 minutes, finishing as an extraordinary +21 in a game the Spurs won 111-109.

Wembanyama will loom large over the result on Tuesday, with a big watch on how many minutes he'll play after returning from what was a 12-game absence in time for the semi-final. While the 7'4" phenom was huge in the win over the Thunder, Barnes -- a 2015 NBA champion with the Warriors -- will be looking to respond after going for just six points on 2-of-10 shooting from the floor on Saturday.

Barnes has otherwise continued to play a big role for the Spurs this season, averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31 minutes per game while shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41% from 3-point range.

Barnes may be a long way removed from his time with Golden State, but it's easy to forget that this time last year Waters was playing a fairly significant role in Steve Kerr's rotation. The 28-year-old averaged over 17 minutes in 38 games with the Warriors early last season, before being part of February's blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade where he wound up in Detroit.

If you're a Warrior fan unsure of who to support in the Championship Game, perhaps the links to Barnes and Waters is enough to make you a Spurs supporter if only for a few hours.