Victor Wembanyama forces Warriors into Al Horford decision everyone saw coming

The Golden State Warriors will have to battle the combination of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein on Tuesday without Al Horford as they look to take down the reigning champion Thunder in Oklahoma City.

With a looming matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the Warriors have unsurprisingly chosen to keep Horford available to face the rising French phenom who continues to terrify the league with his presence on both ends of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama has forced Warriors into resting Al Horford in OKC

Wembanyama has already pushed himself into the MVP conversation thanks to some extraordinary early season form, having averaged 25.7 points 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game.

The 21-year-old took over in Monday's comeback win over the Chicago Bulls, scoring 18 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth-quarter. Wembanyama shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range, while also adding 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in the 121-117 victory.

Clearly Golden State want all hands on deck to not only face Wembanyama, but to also grab a crucial win over the Spurs who are already presenting as a team who could leapfrog them into a higher playoff seed this season.

Al Horford is out tonight in Oklahoma City. Front side of a Thunder, Spurs back-to-back for the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 11, 2025

San Antonio are 8-2 on the season to date, sitting just behind OKC in the Western Conference standings. Yet the Warriors will feel more confident in being able to pass the Spurs by season's end, as opposed to the all-conquering Thunder who are 10-1 after winning 68 games on their way to the championship.

That might have gone into the decision to make Horford available for a more winnable game, but the primary reason is Wembanyama who dropped 25 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in his last game against the Warriors last December.

It leaves young centers Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis with an immense task against Holmgren and Hartenstein on Tuesday night. The latter had an extraordinary 33-point, 19-rebound performance in less than 31 minutes two games ago against the Sacramento Kings, while Holmgren had 21 points and seven rebounds last time out against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Post is likely to start against the double big lineup, leaving Brandin Podziemski to presumably move back to the bench with the return of superstar guard Stephen Curry. The Thunder will be without Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, but will still go in as favorites against the Warriors at Paycom Center.