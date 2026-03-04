Viral Stephen Curry and Draymond Green video reveals sad reality for Warriors

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is no stranger to outbursts, and he had one recently that went viral as he went off while star point guard Stephen Curry, in his street clothes as he recovers from his knee injury, just calmly nodded and listened.

Viral Stephen Curry-Draymond Green video of shows the year it's been

If one watches the video, it's funny to see how calm Curry is as Green goes off about who knows what. It really is a perfect encapsulation of both their personalities. Curry just quietly nods while Green gesticulates his arms and yells. It sort of looks like Curry is dissociating by the end of it, which is not all that surprising given how many outbursts he's been privy to from the controversial forward over the years.

Green likes to get fiery in order to get the most out of his teammates. Curry is more of a quiet leader who lets his jump shot do the talking, but that yin and yang is a big reason why the Warriors have had so much success with the pair on the team over the years.

Watching your homeboy crash out after a minor inconvenience, but deep down, you know it's that breakup hurt he had repressed that's coming out and you let him be pic.twitter.com/BXuLRbeaBm — Ty Ngachira (@anto_ty) March 2, 2026

The video speaks to a sad reality though because Green's frustrations are clearly boiling over at the situation he and the team currently find themselves in. Curry is hurt with no clear timetable for the 2x MVP's return, Jimmy Butler is done for the year with an ACL tear, and the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis has only played in one game since the Warriors traded for him.

In short, the Warriors are not in an ideal situation, and both Curry and Green seem to be realizing that the dynasty they built is more likely to go out with a whimper rather than a triumph.

Green is also having to reckon with the fact that his name came up in trade rumors last month, and that his play has declined to the point that there are serious questions about whether the Warriors might be better off without him.

These questions will likely persist into the offseason, especially if the Warriors make a push for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo once again. If they do, Green would probably have to be in a deal, but it might be the only way Golden State can get another title with Curry.

This has been a tough year for the Warriors, and that one viral video really summed it all up.