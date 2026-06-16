Walker Kessler update could give Warriors unexpected LeBron James boost

The Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler are reportedly at odds heading into his restricted free agency, opening the door for a rival team like the Golden State Warriors to pounce on the talented young big man.

While it's still incredibly difficult to see the Warriors acquiring Kessler, they could still benefit from his uncertain situation in Utah because it could force the Los Angeles Lakers to rethink their plans with superstar forward LeBron James.

Walker Kessler update could give Warriors a boost in LeBron hopes

The Lakers have been monitoring Kessler more than arguably any other team over the past 12 months, and have a clear upgrade opportunity at center after a solid, but unspectacular season from former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

In the wake of Sam Amick's report that "Kessler is currently disenchanted with the Jazz franchise", Sam Quinn of CBS Sports immedietly floated the idea of the Lakers pursuing the 24-year-old again after years of interest.

Lakers have been linked to Walker Kessler for years. If there’s trouble brewing in Utah that’s something I would monitor. https://t.co/0fdhbpNWPW — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) June 15, 2026

Unlike the Warriors and almost every other team around the league, the Lakers do have cap space to utilize on big-name free agents should they wish. In Kessler's case, they could provide an offer sheet and force the Jazz to match, or try and execute some sort of sign-and-trade with their conference rival.

It's long been presumed that the Lakers would use much of their cap space on re-signing James and fifth-year guard Austin Reaves, but this Kessler update could throw a spanner in the works that forces Rob Pelinka and the front office to look outside the organization just as much as their own free agents.

That would be good news for Golden State who remain the likely destination for James were he to leave Los Angeles, with the prospect of the 41-year-old joining his long-time rival seemingly only growing in the past fortnight.

Lakers could sacrifice LeBron to chase Walker Kessler

Perhaps the Lakers would be willing to sacrifice James and have him depart to the Warriors (or elsewhere) if it means they can acquire Kessler and re-sign Reaves, giving them an exciting trio of those two and Luka Doncic who are all 28-years-old or younger.

Regardless of whether they can add Kessler or not, it's that contrasting timeline and rebuilding around Doncic that will likely be the primary reason James considers a future outside Los Angeles, and potentially a move to Golden State where he could play alongside other veterans upwards of 35-years-old.

Kessler's future is certainly intriguing not just for his where he ends up himself, but the ramifications it could have on other players on rival teams and their free agency moves.