For not the first time in the past six months, or more broadly in the past few years, the Golden State Warriors failed in their pursuit of a free agent.

Walter Clayton Jr. is the latest player to turn his back on the Warriors for a rival team, and in doing so it speaks even more volumes about the franchise's need for a blockbuster trade rather than relying on luring big names in free agency.

Walter Clayton Jr. rejections is another reason Warriors need blockbuster trade

Clayton became a free agent just prior to the season when the former first-round pick was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State's previously reported interest in Clayton at the 2025 NBA Draft made him an obvious theoretical target, only for him to wind up signing a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Now it's only just been revealed, thanks to Luca Evans of the San Fransisco Chronicle, that the Warriors did indeed also offer Clayton a two-way deal. The 23-year-old's response to his decision behind rejecting Golden State paints a pretty bleak picture of where the franchise is heading according to Clayton.

“Golden State is a great organization, but just out here in Dallas — it’s a good opportunity for me. I think something’s being built here. Obviously, Golden State is going to look different in a few years. Dallas — we will, too," Clayton said.

If Clayton's view is one held by many across the league -- which is understandable given the evidence of Golden State's sheer reliance on a 38-year-old Stephen Curry -- then the front office is going to struggle to use their projected cap space on anything meaningful in free agency. The last thing you want to be doing is failing to lure players, then wind up overpaying for average role players as a result.

Warriors should use expiring contracts rather than pin hopes on free agency

Just as they did with Jimmy Butler nearly two years ago, the Warriors are much likely to be better served aggregating contracts and draft capital to acquire a star prior to the mid-season deadline. Sure, you're giving up assets rather signing a star outright in free agency, but there's not the same recruitment pitch necessity that Golden State have clearly failed on recently.

If Clayton has this perspective as a young player on a two-way deal, it doesn't bode overly well for more veteran players and how they view the Warriors as contenders in the short-term, and the broader outlook beyond Curry.

This is not to say the Warriors should be so set on a trade that they wind up making a bad deal, but it should be their number one priority over taking their optionality all the way through to free agency.