Warriors could be about to enter the season with another unwanted storyline
The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to entering a season with contract uncertainty for a key player, and history could repeat for a third-straight year just a week out from the start of their 2024-25 campaign.
There's now less than a week, five days to be exact, until the October 21 deadline for contract extensions to fourth-year lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga aren't close on a new deal
As one of the Warriors key players and arguably still their most talented youngster, Kuminga's contract situation has been an ongoing storyline across the offseason. However, that could be set to extend into the season with the 22-year-old and Golden State still not close to a deal according to Danny Emerman of The Mercury News on Tuesday.
"Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors aren’t close to striking a deal, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation," Emerman wrote.
Having Kuminga enter the season without a new deal is less than ideal, but it's also simply the reality of the situation where the motives of both parties are understandable. The young forward sees other top 10 picks from his draft year getting the full max of five years and $224 million, and believes he too can be worthy of that deal once afforded more consistent opportunity.
The former seventh overall pick has showcased a much improved jump-shot across the course of the preseason, having averaged 13 points on 47.6% shooting from three-point range. Whether that can translate to the regular season is a wait-and-see, and is also exactly why Golden State will be hesitant on a significant extension.
The Warriors would be flying blind somewhat if they just handed Kuminga the max (or anything close to it) right now without gathering another season of data. If there's no deal, the franchise will still be protected by restricted free agency, allowing them to match any rival deal for Kuminga next summer.
Veteran forward Draymond Green went the entire 2022-23 season without a new contract before he ultimately re-signed in free agency, while Klay Thompson's contract situation was a major storyline last season which eventually saw him depart to the Dallas Mavericks.
Given he can't sign mid-season, there may be less speculation about Kuminga's contract situation as opposed to Thompson's last season. That doesn't mean his play won't be judged within a prism of what he may be worth come the end of the season, not to mention potential trade speculation if things go awry.
For now the Warriors and Kuminga still have time to come to a contract agreement, though that doesn't appear likely based on everything we've heard so far over recent weeks and months.