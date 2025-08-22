Warriors are absolutely screwing Russell Westbrook with Jonathan Kuminga stance

The Golden State Warriors are holding firm in their desire not to entertain sign-and-trades for Jonathan Kuminga, and it could mean the end of a legendary NBA career for a former MVP.

That's the reality for Russell Westbrook who remains unsigned as a free agent over seven weeks since the period opened, with a chance that the 36-year-old remains without a contract entering the season according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on Wednesday.

The Warriors refusal to take Malik Monk is screwing Russell Westbrook

Fischer also reported that the Kings are the only potential NBA home for Westbrook at this stage, but the issue there is that they need to make other moves in order to create room and actually balance out what's already a guard-heavy roster.

According to Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal, the Kings have been "trying very hard" to trade Malik Monk in order to sign Westbrook who would be joining his sixth NBA team in the past six years.

We can question for hours on end as to why Sacramento possibly want to trade Monk to add Westbrook, but the more important fact here is that the Warriors might very much hold the key to the 2017 MVP staying in the league.

In their pursuit of trading Monk, Sacramento have offered the 27-year-old and a lottery-protected first-round pick to Golden State in exchange for Kuminga in a sign-and-trade.

While some Warrior fans would have liked for the franchise to accept and move on from the Kuminga drama, the reality of base-year compensation rules meant that either Moses Moody or Buddy Hield would have to be sacrificed to make the money work. The Golden State front office shut down that possibility, and there's no indication that their stance will change despite the threat of Kuminga signing the $7.9 million qualifying offer.

The Warriors could do with another on-ball scorer and creator, but they don't seem keen on Monk who still has three years and just over $60 million left on his contract. For as long as they don't acquire the 6'3" guard and he remains on the Kings roster, Westbrook will remain in limbo and without an NBA contract.

It's not Golden State's responsibility to ensure Westbrook's career lives on, but the 9x All-Star could become collateral damage from their insistence on keeping Kuminga whose restricted free agency could drag on into late September according to Fischer.