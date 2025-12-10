Warriors acquiring ideal trade target becoming more likely by the day

If there's one ideal trade target for the Golden State Warriors in a Jonathan Kuminga deal, and especially one that doesn't require another significant salary, it's New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans had no interest in trading Murphy when the Warriors showed interest during the offseason, but the possibility of a deal is becoming more likely by the day as we sit just over a month away from Kuminga being trade-eligible.

Warriors' trade for Trey Murphy III is becoming more likely by the day

As Kuminga's situation continues to go downhill with Golden State, so too do New Orleans as a team given they've now lost 16 of their past 17 games and sit last in the Western Conference with a 3-22 record.

It's those struggles that have undoubtedly played a role in the Pelicans now being willing to listen to offers from rival teams for Murphy, Herb Jones and former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, according to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Tuesday.

"While true that there remains consider skepticism leaguewide that New Orleans would actually surrender any of those players, I spoke to five different rival teams last week that shared the same surprising sentiment: The Pelicans are not outright shutting down such inquiries as they have in the past. It's a notable change from New Orleans' previous stances on those three players," Fischer wrote.

This is great news for the Warriors who've not only showed interest in Murphy previously, but also Jones as well who could help them address the defensive issues at the point-of-attack that's plagued them so far this season.

Murphy would almost certainly be the primary target though, particularly given Golden State are languishing as just the 22nd-ranked offense in the league this season. Murphy would bring much of the same athleticism Kuminga does, but with far more offensive polish including as a shooter which makes him a ideal theoretical fit alongside the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

After a slow start to the season, Murphy is up to 21.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range. The 25-year-old went for 32 points, three rebounds and four assists on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, while also dropping 33 points, 15 rebounds and four assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

Whether the Warriors are willing to give up enough additional assets to satisfy the Pelicans remains to be seen, particularly while the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo remains uncertain at the Milwaukee Bucks.