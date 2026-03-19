Warriors must address the infuriating Jonathan Kuminga void before it's too late

The Golden State Warriors were right to trade Jonathan Kuminga. Regardless of who the proverbial finger points to as the source of discontent, the bottom line was that neither Kuminga nor the Warriors wanted to continue with their fractured relationship.

Unfortunately, trading Kuminga also meant parting with the only assertive scorer on the roster not named Jimmy Butler or Stephen Curry.

Golden State has built its roster around Butler and Curry, due in no small part to their history of postseason heroics. Curry is the greatest three-point shooter of all time and a four-time NBA champion, while Butler is a midrange maestro who led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.

Together, they have the talent and history of success to make the Warriors believe that a fifth championship during the Curry era is a realistic goal.

As countless contenders and recent champions have proven, however, a two-man show isn't enough to win in the playoffs anymore. Teams with multiple sources of shot creation tend to reign supreme, with the past two NBA champions, the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, epitomizing the value of depth in the scoring department.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Kuminga was the only other player on the roster who consistently sought out scoring opportunities. That's left a colossal void to be filled.

Warriors lack assertive shot creators beyond Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry

If Butler and Curry were in their respective primes, perhaps a balanced team could've been enough to help them push the Warriors over the top. The harsh reality, however, is that Butler is 36, Curry is 38, and no other player on the roster who has played even 10 games is averaging more than 13.1 points per game.

More important than the number of points they're averaging, no other player has consistently displayed the willingness to consistently seek out scoring opportunities.

De'Anthony Melton, 27, has done his best to occupy said role with Butler and Curry sidelined. Unfortunately, his current average of 13.1 points per game is the highest of his eight-year NBA career and he's shooting at an inefficient clip of .421/.294/.828.

Third-year guard Brandin Podziemski has the skill to score with volume, but his current average of 12.9 points per game is a career-best mark and his assertiveness has been erratic at best.

Warriors desperately need reliable depth in scoring department

By comparison, three different Thunder players averaged at least 15.0 points per game during their championship season in 2024-25—and seven averaged at least 10.1. The 2023-24 Celtics had three players averaging at least 20.1 points, four with at least 15.2, and five in double figures—with three others at 8.6 or higher.

The Warriors may have multiple players in double figures, but the fact that no one but the two stars is over 13.1 points per game during a season in which Butler has missed 31 games and Curry has been absent from 30 is egregious—and a clear sign of how illegitimate their title dreams were from the start.

With Butler now recovering from a torn ACL and Curry set to turn 39 during the 2026-27 season, the Warriors desperately need to resolve this issue over the summer. That will likely require seeking external help in the form of new players who are willing and able to make their mark as relatively high-volume scorers on a nightly basis.

If head coach Steve Kerr is willing to adjust his system and incorporate said talent into a high-volume role, then the Warriors may be able to fill the void Kuminga could've helped address.

Golden State simply can't wait any longer to address this issue if it hopes to give Curry a fighting chance in the championship picture.