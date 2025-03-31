Warriors adjust Jonathan Kuminga injury to less concerning problem

In very similar fashion to what we saw with Stephen Curry during a game against the Toronto Raptors less than two weeks ago, Jonathan Kuminga had a very hard fall during the second-quarter of the Golden State Warriors' blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Yet unlike Curry who was diagnosed as having a pelvic contusion, Kuminga was initially listed by the Warriors as re-aggravating the ankle issue that saw him miss so much time (31 games) over the second-half of the season.

Jonathan Kuminga is questionable to face the Grizzlies on Tuesday

Golden State have now adjusted their conclusion on Kuminga's latest issue, having listed him as questionable for Tuesday's huge matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum due to a pelvic contusion.

This makes sense given it's what it looked like at the time, and is a far better outcome than a reoccurrence of the ankle issue that's already proven so problematic after Kuminga injured it -- ironically against the Grizzlies -- on Janaury 4.

Kuminga's form and fit within the Warriors has been a huge talking point since the return from injury, and any further health issue could only exacerbate concerns on how much impact he could truly have come playoff time.

The former seventh overall pick has appeared in nine games since his return on March 13, having averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in this period while shooting only 43.8% from the floor and 15.8% from beyond the arc.

While Kuminga is questionable to face the Grizzlies, Gary Payton II will remain out as he continues to recover from a torn ligament in his thumb sustained during last Tuesday's blowout loss to the Miami Heat.

The Memphis injury report remains to be seen, with the under fire franchise set to host the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Monday in the first night of a back-to-back. That will be interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo's second game in charge after the Grizzlies stunningly fired Taylor Jenkins last week.

The importance of Tuesday's game cannot be understated. A win and the Warriors would move past the Grizzlies and up to fifth in the Western Conference standings, while a loss could move them as low as eighth and far closer to a date with the dreaded Play-In Tournament.

It will also be the start of a huge four-game span for the Warriors who also face the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets over the next week.