Warriors willing to overlook major Al Horford flaw in free agency

The Golden State Warriors want younger legs and more availability out of their roster next season, but that doesn't mean the franchise wants to lose veteran center Al Horford in free agency.

Horford no longer appears in back-to-backs and needs to be managed through a long 82-game regular season, yet the Warriors are willing to overlook that flaw considering his meaningful two-way impact following a slow start to his first year with the franchise.

Warriors want to retain Al Horford despite recent comments

Horford holds a $6 million player option for what would be a 20th NBA season for the soon to be 40-year-old. He could opt out and retire or join another team as a free agent, but Steve Kerr has seemingly made his pitch to Horford after the head coach re-signed with Golden State on a new two-year contract.

“I had an exit meeting with Al a couple of days after the season ended. Obviously, we want him back. It’s his option with the player option. I know he really enjoys it here. I know his family loves it here. I’m hoping he’s back," Kerr said.

Horford returning contradicts the team's desire to get younger and have more availability next season, yet they'll seemingly make an exception for Horford considering he's still valuable enough to be part of closing lineups on some nights.

That proved the case in Golden State's incredible Play-In Tournament victory over the L.A. Clippers on the road last month, with Horford hitting four threes in the fourth-quarter alone while showcasing his still very high-level and versatile defense.

Warriors need to accommodate for Al Horford if he returns

It would be ideal if Golden State got an answer on Horford's player option sooner rather than later, such is the impact it could have on what they do with the rest of the roster. For example, the Warriors may need to look at having an extra center to accommodate for the games Horford will inevitably miss.

Horford's decision will also have an influence on what Golden State do with Celtics' championship teammate Kristaps Porzingis as an unrestricted free agent. The Warriors may not want both on the roster again given their respective unavailability issues, meaning the front office could explore Porzingis sign-and-trades or see what else is available to them in free agency.

Horford appeared in 45 games for the Warriors after joining the franchise last offseason, averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.