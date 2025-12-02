Warriors' Al Horford problem may only get worse if LeBron James is any indication

The Golden State Warriors have had a problem trying to find a rhythm for Al Horford this season, with the potential of that only getting worse if LeBron James is any example for the sort of recovery period to overcome sciatic irritation.

Horford is likely to miss a fourth-straight game when the Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, having been listed as doubtful in a matchup where superstar guard Stephen Curry is already a confirmed out with his current quad injury.

Warriors will have to continue managing Al Horford amid sciatic injury

The fact Horford has been slightly upgraded from 'out' to 'doubtful' is a positive, but Golden State will have to continue being careful with the 39-year-old who has only appeared in 12 games this season after being the franchise's big free agency coup during the summer.

James too has suffered with sciatica, something that reportedly started during an on-court workout in late July or early August. The 4x MVP would go onto miss the first 14 games of the season, before playing in four of the Los Angeles Lakers' last five games where he's averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists on 49.1% shooting from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

While there's no indication that Horford will miss 14 games, the fact James dealt with this injury for months does add concern to just how attentive the Warriors will need to be in further managing the 5x All-Star.

After all, this injury popped up even with Golden State ensuring that Horford doesn't play on both sides of back-to-backs. Their heavy schedule to open the season caused Horford to rest from numerous games, limiting his hopes of integrating seamlessly into his new squad after making the tough decision to depart from the Boston Celtics.

Horford is subsequently averaging career-lows in minutes (21.8), points (5.8), rebounds (4.3) and field-goal percentage (34.3%). He's also shooting just 32% from 3-point range, while he ranks last on the team in plus-minus.

Between Horford, Curry and the only recently returned Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State have found themselves short-handed in recent games and will continue to be against the Thunder on Tuesday night.

However, with Seth Curry signed and officially active for Tuesday's game, with De'Anthony Melton returning as early as this week, and with Horford at least on the right track by the sound of things, there's optimism that the Warriors can turn around their middling start to the season.