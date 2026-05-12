Warriors may have granted Al Horford’s wish with recent move

The decision to bring back head coach Steve Kerr on a two-year contract could dictate multiple roster moves for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, including in relation to veteran center Al Horford.

Horford has a $6 million player option for next season after joining the Warriors last year, with Kerr's return perhaps enough to convince the 39-year-old of his own future with the franchise ahead of what would be a 20th NBA season.

Warriors may have granted Al Horford's wish with Steve Kerr re-signing

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points prior to Kerr's re-signing on Saturday, his departure may have had a significant say on Horford's future and the potential of opting out and joining another team in free agency.

"One of the main reasons Horford picked the Dubs was to contend for a title at the end of his career. If Kerr leaves and the Dubs look to reset the roster around Curry, the chances of Horford opting out and becoming a free agent increase tenfold," Siegel wrote.

Finishing 10th in the Western Conference and failing to make the playoffs wouldn't have been what Horford envisioned when he chose to join the Warriors last offseason, particularly when the team he departed, the Boston Celtics, finished second in the East -- though they were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first-round of the playoffs.

Regardless, it's positive news for the Warriors if Kerr's return is enough to convince Horford to do the same, such was the clear value the 5x All-Star provided after some early struggles and amid a few injury concerns.

Al Horford is still needed for Golden State's championship hopes

From his return on Christmas Day from a sciatic injury, Horford averaged 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks, shooting an efficient 38.5% from 3-point range on nearly five attempts per game.

His two-way impact was palpable during the fourth-quarter of Golden State's Play-In Tournament victory over the L.A. Clippers, going a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range in the period while helping to limit Kawhi Leonard and company down the stretch.

Horford remains a vitally important piece to the Warriors' hopes for next season, particularly given their center rotation is so uncertain with Kristaps Porzingis and Quinten Post set for unrestricted and restricted free agency respectively.

Having Horford pick up his player option will be an important first step to tick off for Golden State this offseason, with a host of roster decisions to be made elsewhere and especially in the frontcourt.